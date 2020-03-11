Looming Shortage In Lab Materials Could Delay Testing Even Further; Government Promises Mores Kits Are On The Way

One key chemical that is used to isolate the virus’ genetic material, or RNA, so that it can be tested is in dwindling supply. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence promised there are more tests being made available to states, and HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the government is now working to create a reporting system to help "keep track of how many we're testing." Meanwhile, the American Medical Association promised to fast-track a proposal to create a billing code for the tests.

Politico: Exclusive: U.S. Coronavirus Testing Threatened By Shortage Of Critical Lab Materials

A looming shortage in lab materials is threatening to delay coronavirus test results and cause officials to undercount the number of Americans with the virus. The slow pace of coronavirus testing has created a major gap in the U.S. public health response. The latest problem involves an inability to prepare samples for testing, creating uncertainties in how long it will take to get results. CDC Director Robert Redfield told POLITICO on Tuesday that he is not confident that U.S. labs have an adequate stock of the supplies used to extract genetic material from any virus in a patient’s sample — a critical step in coronavirus testing. (Lim and Ehley, 3/10)

Stat: Shortage Of Crucial Chemicals Creates New Obstacle To Coronavirus Testing

The push to increase testing in the U.S. for the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has hit a new stumbling block: shortages of key chemicals needed to start up and run the tests. In particular, one key product, made by the diagnostics testing giant Qiagen, is in dwindling supply. The chemical is used to isolate the virus’ genetic material, or RNA, so that it can be tested. (Herper and Branswell, 3/10)

ABC News: Coronavirus Testing On The Rise In US, But Experts Say It’s Not Enough

As state and federal officials race to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, an ABC News analysis of all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico indicates more than 6,600 tests for the disease have been administered across the country -- a figure that continues to sharply rise as testing kits become more readily available. Officials in Washington, the state hit hardest by the virus thus far, have tested more than 1,300 patients. California has tested more than 900 patients, while Florida, Oregon, New York, Illinois, Colorado and Texas have each tested more than 100 patients. (Bruggeman, 3/10)

CNN: US Coronavirus Cases Reach 1,000 As Millions More Testing Kits Are On The Way To Labs Across The Country

As states are working to contain the virus, health officials are ramping up efforts to test more Americans. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday another 4 million tests would be available by the end of the week, on top of at least a million tests already in place across the country. (Maxouris, 3/11)

NPR: Don't Expect A Coronavirus Test Just Because Your Doctor Requests It

In the face of mixed messages and confusion about who can or should be tested for the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted updated guidance for doctors Sunday about when to test a patient. The short answer is, if your doctor feels a test is appropriate, he or she can request the test. But a request doesn't guarantee that you'll get one. Confused? You're not alone. (Harris, 3/11)

Reuters: French Group Biomerieux Launches Three Coronavirus Tests

French healthcare company Biomerieux announced on Wednesday the launch of three tests to help fight a coronavirus that has killed thousands worldwide, and the updates lifted BioMerieux's shares. BioMerieux, which provides diagnostic solutions to identify the source of disease, said it had finalised development of a SARS-CoV-2 R-GENE test that is expected to get a European 'CE' mark. (3/11)

Modern Healthcare: AMA Fast-Tracks Code To Bill For Coronavirus Testing

The American Medical Association said Tuesday it will hold a special meeting this week to consider a new administrative code for labs and providers to report novel coronavirus testing to insurers. A specific code for coronavirus testing will help streamline reporting of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the AMA. The association's long-standing Current Procedural Terminology coding system is widely used to process insurance claims. The CMS also recently announced two billing codes to be used by laboratories when testing for the virus. (Castellucci, 3/10)

The Associated Press: At White House, Insurers Again Pledge No-Cost Virus Tests

Major insurers pledged to cover coronavirus tests at no cost to patients at the White House Tuesday, but those assurances — while welcome — may not resolve public concerns about testing. For one, insurers can't control the availability of the tests themselves. While the capacity for labs to test more patients is growing daily, the U.S. still has nowhere near the capacity for millions of tests that public health officials say are needed. (3/10)

Modern Healthcare: Cigna Extends Free Coronavirus Tests To Self-Funded Employer Plans

The potential costs for the testing and treatment of coronavirus could deter some Americans from seeking medical care, public health experts worry. Several states, including New York and Washington, have moved to tackle one of those issues by ordering health insurers to waive out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 medical tests and certain other services. (Livingston, 3/10)

Colorado Sun: Colorado Directs Insurers To Waive Co-Pays For People Seeking Coronavirus Tests. But Only If They Meet Testing Criteria.

Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is directing Colorado health insurers regulated by the state to waive co-pays, deductibles and other charges for anyone who visits a doctor, urgent care center or hospital to seek a coronavirus test in what is one of the state’s first executive actions to date in response to the outbreak. (Paul, 3/9)

