Louisiana Could Become Latest State To Ban Abortions Once Fetal Heartbeat Is Detected

Similar legislation has been blocked in courts, but red states continue to move forward with the strict measures. A total of 13 states including Florida and Texas have introduced bills that would outlaw abortions as soon as the fetal heartbeat is detectable.

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Law Banning Abortion After A Detectable Fetal Heartbeat Is Set For Consideration By Louisiana Legislature

Louisiana could soon follow in the footsteps of several other states that have signed controversial legislation banning abortion as soon as the fetal heartbeat is detectable. The measure is considered to be one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States, banning the procedure at the six-week marker when the fetus’ heartbeat is detectable. (Clark, 4/8)

Columbus Dispatch: More Testimony Barred On 'Heartbeat Bill' Despite Changes

Gearing up for an anticipated vote Tuesday, the Ohio House Health Committee apparently will not accept additional testimony on the controversial “heartbeat bill” despite introducing a substitute bill at last week’s hearing. At the third hearing on Senate Bill 23 last week, over a dozen changes were made to the bill, including adding a $10,000 fine for physicians performing an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected and funneling the money into a state adoption and foster care fund. (Prosser, 4/8)

In other news on abortion —

The New York Times: With ‘Unplanned,’ Abortion Opponents Turn Toward Hollywood

It was a rare packed house for a weeknight in the suburbs, and when the movie was over, the sold-out crowd of about 100 last Wednesday spilled haltingly into the light. A few — a gaggle of nuns in their habits, at least one collared priest — wore their dispositions on their sleeves. Others communicated in muted gestures, dabbed at tears, or lingered for long stretches in the popcorn-strewn vestibule at the AMC multiplex here, as if still processing the deliberately provocative movie they had just seen. (Ugwu, 4/8)

