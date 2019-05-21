Louisiana Lawmakers Propose Expanding Medicaid Program To Help Families Of Children With Disabilities

The expanded coverage would cost an estimated $14 million in the upcoming budget year. The House voted 98-0 for the proposal Monday, sending it to the Senate. Other news on Medicaid comes from New Hampshire and Connecticut, as well.

The Associated Press: Louisiana House Seeking To Cover More Children In Medicaid

House lawmakers are proposing to expand Louisiana's Medicaid program to include more children with disabilities whose parents make too much money to qualify under current eligibility rules. Legislation by Republican Rep. Dodie Horton would require Louisiana's health department to seek federal approval for the expansion. The expansion would give the children access to home- and community-based services. (5/20)

The Advocate: 'Technical Glitch' That Paid Out $10M In Medicaid Claims In Louisiana Is Fixed, Officials Say

The companies that manage care for Louisiana’s Medicaid recipients say they have fixed an issue that state auditors found resulted in the payment of $10 million in claims that didn’t adhere to a new state law requiring certain tracking numbers. Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera wrote in a recent report the state paid out the $10 million in behavioral health services claims despite the fact the claims did not include a National Provider Identification number for the individual providing the service. (Karlin, 5/20)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Sununu Calls For Change To Federal Medicaid Rules On Disability Services

Governor Chris Sununu wants New Hampshire's congressional delegation to change a Medicaid rule that covers how services for people with developmental disabilities are provided.The rule is designed to eliminate conflicts of interest. It requires that agencies which provide case management and direct services for people with developmental disabilities cannot provide both to the same people under Medicaid. (Moon, 5/20)

The CT Mirror: Lamont Backs Nursing Home Rate Increases

Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration took a key step Monday to stave off a nursing home strike, endorsing three rates hikes for the industry to be phased in between this July and January 2021. Nursing homes that serve Medicaid patients would receive a 2 percent rate increase in July 2019, a 1 percent hike in October 2020 and a final 1 percent bump in January 2021. (Phaneuf and Carlesso, 5/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription