Louisiana, South Carolina Residents Among Those Charged In One Of Largest Federal Health Care Fraud Cases

The most lucrative of the schemes prosecutors described Tuesday centered on solicitation of $240 million in medically unnecessary cancer genetic tests. In other news, a Texas woman is charged with defrauding the VA of $640,000.

The Advocate: Six Charged In Federal Health Care Fraud Schemes Totaling Nearly $250 Million, U.S. Attorney Says

Five Louisiana residents and one South Carolina man have been accused in health care fraud and kickback schemes designed to cash in on bogus testing, medical equipment prescriptions and mental health billings worth nearly $250 million to federal health insurance programs for the poor and elderly. Among the schemes is Louisiana's piece of one of the largest health care frauds ever uncovered in the United States, totaling more than $2.1 billion nationally, state and federal prosecutors said. (Mitchell, 10/1)

Houston Chronicle: Katy Woman Accused Of Swindling More Than $600,000 From VA

A Katy woman has been charged with defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs of more than $600,000 in prescription medication reimbursements, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday. Tammy Wilson, a 49-year-old widow of a military veteran, was accused of submitting falsified prescription summaries to the Civilian Health and Mental Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs, which reimburses eligible candidates for out-of-pocket prescription expenses, according to a releases from the attorney's office. (Gill, 10/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription