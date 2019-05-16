Low-Fat Diet Helps Reduce Risk Of Dying From Breast Cancer, 20-Year Study Finds

The rigorous study from the Women's Health Initiative is the first to show postmenopausal women who modified their diets for at least eight years and who later developed breast cancer had a 21% lower risk of dying of the disease compared to others who ate as usual. "It really suggests that changing your diet, losing weight, exercising, could actually be a treatment," said Dr. Jennifer Ligibel of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Other women's health news looks at the benefits of pelvic mesh.

For the first time, a large experiment suggests that trimming dietary fat and eating more fruits and vegetables may lower a woman's risk of dying of breast cancer. The results are notable because they come from a rigorous test involving 49,000 women over two decades rather than other studies that try to draw health conclusions from observations about how people eat. (5/15)

The conclusions, from the latest analysis of the federally funded Women’s Health Initiative, provide the first randomized clinical-trial evidence that diet can reduce postmenopausal women’s risk of dying of breast cancer, the researchers said. Past observational studies, which do not measure cause and effect, have had inconsistent findings. The results “are exciting and empowering for the patient,” said Elisa Port, chief of breast surgery at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, who was not involved in the study. “This is a wake-up call for women — there’s something they can do, rather than just waiting for the shoe to drop.” (McGinley, 5/15)

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Philly.com: Pelvic Mesh Is Under Fire. What Should Women With Prolapsed Organs Do?

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took tough action, ordering the two remaining manufacturers of transvaginal mesh for pelvic organ prolapse to stop all sales. Here’s the kicker: The FDA’s ban does not apply to all pelvic mesh products, and certain types remain an important option in selected cases, particularly for treating urinary incontinence. Experts say the benefits of using the devices depend on the surgical route, the therapeutic goal, the skill of the surgeon, and other factors that are still being studied. (McCullough, 5/15)

