Maine Abortion Bill Would Expand Access, Allow Nurses, Physician Assistants To Perform Procedures

Current law limits the ability to perform abortions to physicians. Gov. Janet Mills says that the current law isn't medically justified and limits abortions in rural areas. Other news on abortions comes from Georgia, Arkansas and Kentucky, as well.

The Associated Press: Maine Bill Pitches Abortions By Nurses, Physician Assistants

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants to expand access to abortions by allowing nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse-midwives to perform procedures in Maine. Mills said Thursday her bill would expand access to abortions, particularly for women in rural areas. Democrats won the Legislature in November and promised to expand women's health access. (3/14)

The Associated Press: Georgia Senate Committee Hears Testimony On Abortion Bill

A Georgia Senate committee listened to emotional testimony Thursday over a proposal that would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The committee did not take a vote, and it was unclear when they might. Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy. A fetal heartbeat is generally detectable at around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant — especially women who aren't trying to conceive. (3/14)

The Associated Press: Arkansas Senate OKs New Requirement For Abortion Doctors

Senators in Arkansas approved a measure Thursday that imposes a new requirement on doctors who perform abortions, the latest in a series of restrictions on the procedure in the state that are moving quickly through the Legislature. The Senate voted 29-5 in favor of the proposal, which would require doctors who perform abortions to be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology. The measure now heads to the House. (3/14)

The Associated Press: ACLU Files Lawsuit Challenging Kentucky Anti-Abortion Bill

Kentucky’s legal feud with abortion-rights defenders expanded on Thursday as the Republican-dominated legislature voted to ramp up the state’s restrictions on the procedure. Hours after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking one abortion bill, the group vowed to return to court to challenge Kentucky’s newest and most restrictive measure — which would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy. (Schreiner, 3/14)

