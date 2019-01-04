Maine Governor Directs Health Officials To ‘Swiftly And Efficiently’ Implement Medicaid Expansion As First Executive Order

More than a year ago, Maine voters approved the expansion of the program, but then-Gov. Gov. Paul LePage was adamantly opposed to implementing it. Maine’s new Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she is planning on working with the Legislature to make the move financially sustainable.

The Hill: Maine Governor Signs Order To Begin Medicaid Expansion

Maine’s new Democratic Gov. Janet Mills ordered the state to move ahead on Medicaid expansion with her first executive order on Thursday, more than a year after voters approved the measure. The order calls for state health officials to make the necessary changes and work with the Trump administration to “swiftly and efficiently” implement Medicaid expansion. (Weixel, 1/3)

Bangor Daily News: Mills Signs Order To Expand Medicaid In Maine

In 2017, Maine became the first state to approve Medicaid expansion by referendum, but it was not implemented by LePage, a Republican who vetoed other proposals to expand the program to an estimated 70,000 Mainers five times during his tenure. Last month, a state court judge rejected LePage’s attempt to stall an earlier ruling forcing his administration to implement the law, but it pushed the implementation date to Feb. 1. That ended a legal battle between the former governor and advocates that lasted for most of 2018. (Acquisto and Shepherd, 1/3)

CNN: Maine's New Governor Moves Ahead With Medicaid Expansion

The effort had been repeatedly blocked by former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, who cited the financial burden. He stuck with his refusal to make the change even though the state's Supreme Court ruled that the expansion's effective date was July 2, 2018. "Expanding health care and lowering the cost for Maine people and small businesses is a top priority of my administration, and I look forward to working with the legislature to achieve that goal," Mills said. (Luhby, 1/3)

CQ: New Year Brings More Medicaid Changes

Consumer advocates are watching as states implement Medicaid changes, with one state rolling out expansion efforts Tuesday and two others launching work requirements that could depress enrollment. This year will be the most active year for Medicaid, the federal-state program for the poor, since 2014, when a spate of states expanded eligibility under the health care law (PL 111-148, PL 111-152). The most recent expansion implementations before this year came in 2016. The upcoming activity will mark an unusual moment when some states are expanding eligibility while people in other states may lose coverage if they don't meet new requirements. (Raman, 1/3)

