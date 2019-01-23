Maine Governor Rejects Medicaid Work Requirements, Saying Mandates Would Be ‘Problematic’

“We believe that the likely result of this 1115 demonstration would leave more Maine people uninsured without improving their participation in the workforce," Gov. Janet Mills said. The work requirements had been sought by Mills' predecessor Republican Gov. Paul LePage and were approved just days before he left office. Medicaid news comes out of Georgia and Florida, as well.

Portland Press Herald: Maine Gov. Mills Rejects Work Requirements LePage Sought For Medicaid

The Mills administration has rejected new work requirements for Medicaid recipients that were requested by former Gov. Paul LePage and approved by the Trump administration just days before LePage left office. The work requirements were criticized by progressive advocacy groups, while LePage maintained that the requirements would provide beneficiaries with an incentive to find employment. (Lawlor, 1/22)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: The Net Cost Of Medicaid Expansion In Georgia: About $200M A Year By 2

As Gov. Brian Kemp prepared last week to endorse a Medicaid waiver, dozens of House Democrats signed a measure demanding a full-on expansion of the program. And this week, they received a new price tag for the initiative. In an eight-page fiscal note delivered to House leaders, the state auditor estimated the net cost of the expansion would be about $150 million in 2020 and range between $188 million and $213 million by 2022. (Bluestein, 1/23)

Georgia Health News: Democrat Trammell Says Fiscal Analysis Proves Case For Medicaid Expansion

A state analysis of a potential Medicaid expansion in Georgia finds that the move would cost up to $148 million in fiscal 2020 and would cover up to 526,000 people. The “fiscal note,’’ requested by Georgia House Democrats, comes in the wake of a governor’s race in which the two major candidates split on the issue. (Miller, 1/22)

CBS Miami: State Medicaid Changes Come Under Fire

Florida has put in place sweeping changes to its main health-care safety net program over the last several months, but legislators on Tuesday received an earful about ongoing problems with the $28 billion Medicaid program. Some of the changes include new five-year Medicaid contracts with managed-care plans, as well as changes in payments to behavioral analysis providers who treat children with autism. (1/22)

