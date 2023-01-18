Maine Governor Signals Allowing Abortions Past 24 Weeks

The move would expand abortion access by loosening what the Bangor Daily News calls "Maine's already liberal set of abortion laws." Separately, New York City will offer free abortion pills at four city-run sexual health clinics as early as today, to boost abortion access in low-income communities.

Bangor Daily News: Janet Mills Proposes Allowing Abortions Past 24 Weeks If Doctors Recommend Them

Leading Democrats including Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday unveiled several measures aimed at expanding abortion access in Maine, including one allowing abortions late in pregnancies if doctors deem them medically necessary. That change would further loosen Maine’s already liberal set of abortion laws, which are governed by a 1993 law that codified abortion rights. (Shepherd, 1/17)

Gothamist: NYC Will Offer Free Abortion Pills At 4 City-Run Sexual Health Clinics

New York City plans to offer free abortion pills at four sexual health clinics as early as Wednesday, a city-funded expansion that seeks to break down barriers to abortion in low-income communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. “New York City has always been a beacon of leadership in this nation, and we're going to continue to lead,” said Adams during a wide-ranging speech on women’s health at City Hall. (Kim, 1/17)

Anti-abortion news from Montana, Kansas, and South Dakota —

AP: Montana Lawmaker Seeks To Overturn Abortion Ruling

The Montana legislature is considering a proposal that would interpret the state’s constitutional right to privacy to mean that it does not protect the right to an abortion, a move that would echo others in several states to severely restrict or ban abortion. Sen. Keith Regier, the proposal’s sponsor, argued during a committee hearing Tuesday that the phrase “individual privacy” in the state Constitution should also refer to unborn babies that are individuals who have rights that should not be infringed upon. (Hanson, 1/18)

Vox: Kansas Republicans Seek To Curb Abortion Access Despite Statewide Vote

Kansas voters shocked the nation last year when they overwhelmingly rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have said there is no fundamental right to an abortion. But that hasn’t stopped Kansas Republicans from opening the 2023 legislative session by trying to further curtail abortion access anyway. Just after the Republican-controlled state legislature convened last week, GOP leaders laid out an agenda that included additional restrictions on abortion and more funding for crisis pregnancy centers, which operate to dissuade people from getting abortions. They also identified the Kansas Supreme Court’s 2019 decision in Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt, which established a right to an abortion in the state constitution, as a key target. (Narea, 1/17)

CBS News: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Says She Would "Nudge" GOP Governors, Including Florida's Ron DeSantis, To Do More To Restrict Abortion

When asked whether she would "nudge" DeSantis to do more to restrict abortion in Florida, Noem replied, "I would nudge every governor to do what they can to back up their pro-life record. I think that talking about situations and making statements is incredibly important, but also taking action and governing and bringing policies that protect life are even more important because that's what truly will save lives." (Costa, Ewall-Wice and Navarro, 1/17)

On the economics of abortion —

CNN: Women Living In States With Abortion Bans Suffer Greater Economic Insecurity

Women living in states that restrict or ban abortion face greater economic insecurity than those living in states where they have access, new research finds. Since the nearly seven months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, half of all states – 26 in total – have implemented new abortion restrictions or all-out bans. In nearly all 26 states, there are lower minimum wages, unionization levels, access to Medicaid and unemployment benefits, as well as higher rates of incarceration than states with more lenient abortion policies, according to new research by the Economic Policy Institute. (Yurkevich, 1/18)

A Planned Parenthood in Illinois was attacked Sunday —

The New York Times: Arson At Illinois Planned Parenthood Causes Extensive Damage, Authorities Say

The authorities in Peoria, Ill., are investigating a reported firebombing that they said caused extensive damage to a Planned Parenthood clinic on Sunday, just days after sweeping abortion protections were signed into law in Illinois. The fire at the Peoria Health Center was reported to the police by a bystander, who noticed an “unknown suspect throwing a flammable item into a public building,” said Semone Roth, a spokeswoman for the Peoria Police Department. (Albeck-Ripka, 1/17)

