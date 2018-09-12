Maine Residents Encouraged To Apply For Medicaid Under Voter-OK’d Expansion, But Governor Says He’ll Deny Them

"I don't know why the Legislature refuses to acknowledge that Medicaid is not free," Republican Gov. Paul LePage said. Advocates have been encouraging residents to apply for benefits, but LePage is remaining staunchly against the expansion. Medicaid news comes out of Nevada and Iowa, as well.

The Associated Press: LePage Says He’ll Deny Applicants Until Medicaid Expansion Is Funded

Republican Gov. Paul LePage said he’ll continue denying applications under a voter-approved Medicaid expansion until lawmakers provide funding under his terms. Pro-Medicaid expansion advocates who are suing to force Maine to roll-out voter-approved Medicaid expansion have encouraged Mainers to apply for Medicaid expansion this summer. But LePage said the plan is to deny those applications “until they’re funded.” (Villeneuve, 9/10)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada Drops Plan For Extra Medicaid Paperwork For Mental Health Care

Nevada Medicaid will reverse its decision to require prior authorization for mental health services after providers and patients raised concerns that the policy change could delay treatment. The Division of Health Care Financing and Policy will hold a public hearing in October at an undetermined date to rescind prior authorization requirements for psychotherapy and neurotherapy services, including “talk therapy” and biofeedback. Medicaid behavioral health supervisor Alexis Tucey announced the change Tuesday at a public workshop in Las Vegas. (Bekker, 9/11)

Des Moines Register: Did Privatizing Medicaid Save Iowa Money? A New Chart Adds To Dispute.

A new chart presented by Iowa's Medicaid director Tuesday added to the controversy over whether taxpayers are saving money by having private management companies run the $5 billion program. The chart shows the costs per patient rising this fiscal year. That's in part because the state is paying the privatized firms more than they had previously, officials said. (Leys, 9/11)

