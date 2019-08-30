Maine Wants To Take The Reins For Its Health Law Exchange From Federal Government

Maine Gov. Janet Mills notified the Trump administration that the state wants to run its own marketplace instead of relying on the federal government. States with their own exchanges, such as California and Massachusetts, have used the added flexibility that comes with that control to design standardized health plans with reduced cost-sharing for high-value services.

Politico Pro: Maine Planning To Run Its Obamacare Exchange

Maine plans to take control of its Obamacare marketplace starting next year, Gov. Janet Mills told CMS today. For the 2021 plan year, the state wants to run a hybrid exchange in which it has greater control over outreach and marketing while still relying on HealthCare.gov for enrollment. Maine is considering moving to a fully state-run marketplace, including its own enrollment platform, in 2022. (Goldberg, 8/29)

Modern Healthcare: Maine Will Shift To State-Based ACA Exchange

Mills, a Democrat, submitted a letter of intent indicating Maine wants to take over the marketplace's outreach, marketing and consumer assistance functions starting in 2021, while continuing to use the federal government's ACA enrollment platform. It will explore shifting to a fully state-run exchange in the future, she said. She plans to introduce legislation in January to authorize the new state-based exchange. (Meyer, 8/29)

In other insurance and health industry news —

Modern Healthcare: Health Insurers Slam CMS Proposal To Alter Medicare Advantage Audits

Health insurers and their industry trade groups this week urged the federal government to scrap proposed changes to the way it audits Medicare Advantage plans, warning the changes could result in higher costs and reduced benefits for seniors. In comment letters submitted to the CMS, insurers and lobbyists railed against the CMS proposal to revise its risk-adjustment data validation, or RADV, audit methodology, which is used to ensure the government is making accurate payments to health plans and insurers aren't exaggerating their plan members' medical conditions to get higher payments. (Livingston, 8/29)

Modern Healthcare: Calif. Blues Wants To Give Independent Docs Tools For Value-Based Care

Blue Shield of California unveiled new details on Thursday about the technology and services company it is launching to help physician practices remain independent while giving them tools needed to succeed in value-based care arrangements. A week after Blue Shield christened the new company Altais — named after a giant star — it announced Altais is partnering with the California Medical Association and Aledade, a Bethesda, Md.-based company that helps physicians launch accountable care organizations; the company and its partners will offer independent doctors and practices tools to improve patient health outcomes while making it easier for them to focus on care instead of administrative tasks. (Livingston, 8/29)

Kaiser Health News: ‘Locally Grown’ Insurance Companies Help Fortify Washington State Market

Although few states have finalized their 2020 health insurance rates yet, preliminary reports suggest that increases in premiums for plans sold on the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces will be moderate again this year. One analysis of those early state filings, which noted some states appear poised to have lower premiums next year, found that Washington had a lower rate increase than almost half the other states. (Blankinship, 8/30)

