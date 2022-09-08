Major Hospital’s Generators Fail During Calif.’s Heat-Driven Blackouts

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose was left without power for about four hours Tuesday when backup generators failed to work. News outlets report on other impacts of dangerous heat, gender-affirming care, and more public health stories.

Bay Area News Group: Backup Generators Failed At San Jose Hospital During Blackouts

On one of the hottest days in the city’s recorded history and with energy officials anticipating possible blackouts, backup generators failed at a major Santa Clara County hospital in San Jose on Tuesday night, leaving parts of the facility entirely without power for around four hours. (Greschler, 9/7)

More on the dangers of excessive heat —

USA Today: Climate Change: Heat Officers Take On Risks Presented By Extreme Heat

In Phoenix, David Hondula's new role has allowed the city to centralize its extreme heat response, he said. His team takes a two-prong approach, mixing short-term solutions, such as cooling centers and direct relief outreach with longer-term projects, like increasing green space and shade. (Fulton, 9/8)

On gender rights in Florida and Texas —

Politico: Groups Sue Florida Over Medicaid Ban On Gender-Affirming Care

A coalition of transgender rights groups sued Florida over new regulations that block the state’s Medicaid program from covering the costs associated with gender-affirming care. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday morning in Tallahassee federal court, argues the ban, which Florida’s chief Medicaid regulator finalized last month, violates the federal equal protection clause and prevents an estimated 9,000 transgender state Medicaid enrollees from receiving critical gender-affirming care. (Sarkissian, 9/7)

Dallas Morning News: Ken Paxton Joins Other GOP State Attorneys General In Signing ‘Women’s Bill Of Rights’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday he is backing the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” a document being pushed by Republicans that calls for, among other things, a person’s sex to be defined under state and federal law as “his or her biological sex (either male or female) at birth.” The GOP elected officials and candidates promoting the document say “gender ideologues” are trying to redefine womanhood. (Caldwell, 9/7)

In other health news from California, Iowa, and North Carolina —

San Francisco Chronicle: California Becomes First State To Test Drinking Water For Microplastics

On Wednesday, California became the first place in the nation, and perhaps the world, to begin requiring water agencies to test for the contaminant. State water regulators, after years of working with more than 20 labs in seven countries to pioneer a means of monitoring microplastics, adopted new testing and reporting requirements that will take effect next year. (Alexander, 9/7)

Iowa Public Radio: UIHC Eating Disorder Program To End Inpatient Services

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is ending its Eating Disorder Program’s inpatient care this fall. (Smith and Krebs, 9/7)

North Carolina Health News: New Housing Program Faces Hurdles

North Carolina’s state Medicaid office is sending millions of dollars to organizations that help people with housing, domestic violence, and other chronically stressful situations. (Donnelly-DeRoven, 9/8)

