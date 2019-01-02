Majority Of Americans Favor Editing Genes To Prevent Serious Disease But Oppose CRISPR Use For Controlling Intelligence, Athleticism

After news that a Chinese scientist altered the DNA of a baby, a new poll reveals the complicated opinions Americans hold about future use of the gene-editing tech. Other news on innovation looks at China's failure to monitor gene-edited cancer patients and experts ideas about upcoming breakthroughs.

The Associated Press: Poll: Americans Support Gene-Editing Embryos To Prevent Diseases

Most Americans say it would be OK to use gene-editing technology to create babies protected against a variety of diseases — but a new poll shows they’d draw the line at changing DNA so children are born smarter, faster or taller. A month after startling claims of the births of the world’s first gene-edited babies in China, the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds people are torn between the medical promise of a technology powerful enough to alter human heredity and concerns over whether it will be used ethically. (Neergaard, 12/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Chinese Gene-Editing Experiment Loses Track Of Patients, Alarming Technology’s Inventors

Chinese scientists have raced ahead in experimenting with gene-editing on humans in the last few years, using a powerful new tool called Crispr-Cas9 to edit the DNA of dozens of cancer patients. Information gathered by The Wall Street Journal shows one such trial has lost touch with patients whose DNA was altered, alarming some Western scientists who say subjects should be monitored for many years. (Rana and Fan, 12/28)

Stat: What Will 2019 Bring For Science And Medicine? We Asked Experts

It has been a tumultuous year for science and medicine, and also for the business and politics of both. And with CRISPR babies still in the headlines, Donald Trump still in the White House, and the Dow down again, 2019 is shaping up to be just as turbulent. We asked a whole host of experts — scientists, CEOs, policymakers, and professors — to weigh in on what themes they expect to see emerge in the next 12 months. (12/31)

Los Angeles Times: Nine Science Stories To Watch In 2019

From the edge of Earth to the frontier of the solar system, there’s plenty of science awaiting us in 2019. Some projects have been years in the making. Others were pushed to the forefront by the demands of a fast-changing world. Either way, they promise to change our view of the world — and inspire new questions no one previously thought to ask. (Netburn, Healy and Rosen, 12/28)

