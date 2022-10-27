Majority Of Hospitalized Monkeypox Patients Also Had HIV

A report in The New York Times says "nearly all" those hospitalized for monkeypox had weakened immune systems due to HIV. Monkeypox deaths in the U.S., meanwhile, have hit 10. Separately, RSV cases are rising across the country, straining some hospitals.

The New York Times: Most Hospitalized Monkeypox Patients In The U.S. Were H.I.V.-Positive

Nearly all Americans hospitalized for monkeypox infection had weakened immune systems, most often because of H.I.V. infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday. Of 57 hospitalized patients described in the report, 82 percent had H.I.V. More than two-thirds of the patients were Black and nearly one-quarter were homeless, reflecting racial and economic inequities seen in the outbreak overall. (Mandavilli, 10/26)

The Washington Post: Monkeypox Deaths In U.S. Hit 10; Danger Highest With Untreated HIV

Monkeypox is causing devastating outcomes for people with severely weakened immune systems, even as new cases continue to decline in the United States, according to a federal report released Wednesday. At least 10 people hospitalized with monkeypox have died. More than 28,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported since the U.S. outbreak began in May. While the vast majority recover within weeks, some patients with untreated HIV experienced especially dire consequences, such as losing function of their brain or spinal cord, eyes and lungs despite being given antiviral medication. (Sun and Nirappil, 10/26)

On RSV —

ABC News: Some US Hospitals Report Beds Are Full Among Increase In Respiratory Infections In Children

Some hospitals across the United States say their beds are full as cases of respiratory viruses continue to increase among children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infections due to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have spiked by 69% over the last four weeks from 4,667 to 7,917 and are appearing earlier than usual. (Kekatos, 10/27)

The Hill: What To Know About RSV Symptoms And Transmission

Adults with RSV typically have symptoms of the common cold, but babies, young children and older adults who are infected with the virus can develop more serious illnesses like pneumonia. ... RSV is primarily transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, and less commonly through the air or skin to skin contact. (Hou, 10/26)

CNN: The RSV Surge Didn't Come Out Of Nowhere, But Gaps In Data Made It Tougher To Predict

Public health experts expected a break from typical seasonal trends amid a pandemic that has disrupted “normal” in so many ways. Some outcomes were bound to be unpredictable. But one thing that could help public health officials better prepare for and respond to these unusual surges is more complete and real-time disease surveillance that more acutely tracks trends in transmission and other key data points. It’s especially critical now, as the country faces what’s expected to be an especially rough winter when virus trends have shifted. (McPhillips and Howard, 10/27)

On Ebola —

The Boston Globe: Moderna Nears US Deal To Develop Shots For Ebola, Other Biological Threats

Moderna declined to comment on the pending contract, and financial terms were not available. The company “continues to explore potential Ebola vaccines, based on earlier research conducted with academic partners,” a spokesperson said in an email. Moderna has said earlier that it’s committed to advancing clinical studies of 15 vaccine programs targeting emerging or neglected infectious diseases by 2025. (Muller and Griffin, 10/26)

