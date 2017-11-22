But federal rules require states that contract out their Medicaid management to offer recipients more than one option.

Des Moines Register: 215,000 Iowans Left With 1 Medicaid Choice After Provider Says It Can't Take More Patients

One of the two remaining companies that manage Iowa’s Medicaid program says it can’t take any of AmeriHealth Caritas' 215,000 clients, leaving those recipients with only one option for their care. Critics say that may jeopardize some patients' care if their doctors are not covered by the one Medicaid provider left to them. (Clayworth, 11/21)