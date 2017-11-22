Majority Of Iowa’s Medicaid Recipients Left With Only One Provider
But federal rules require states that contract out their Medicaid management to offer recipients more than one option.
Des Moines Register:
215,000 Iowans Left With 1 Medicaid Choice After Provider Says It Can't Take More Patients
One of the two remaining companies that manage Iowa’s Medicaid program says it can’t take any of AmeriHealth Caritas' 215,000 clients, leaving those recipients with only one option for their care. Critics say that may jeopardize some patients' care if their doctors are not covered by the one Medicaid provider left to them. (Clayworth, 11/21)
And in Arkansas —
Arkansas Online:
State Adds 4th Medicaid Care-Guider
A fourth company has been approved as a provider-led managed-care organization for Medicaid recipients who are developmentally disabled or mentally ill, Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr announced Tuesday. The newly formed Forevercare is owned by a coalition of Arkansas health care providers and Pittsburgh-based Gateway Health Plan, according to the state Insurance Department. (Davis, 11/22)