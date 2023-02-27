Majority Say Government, Businesses Don’t Value Citizens’ Well-Being

An Axios-Ipsos poll shows results critical of the government and businesses in the U.S., with most people certain their health and well-being are not a priority — with mental health issues a primary concern. Among other news, rising nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, the obesity crisis, and more.

Axios: Axios-Ipsos Poll: Americans Say Their Well-Being Isn't Made A Priority

The majority of Americans surveyed in the new Axios-Ipsos American Health Index say businesses and the government don't make citizens' health and well-being a priority. Mental health is a top concern for Americans — as parents, employers and leaders. (Snyder, 2/24)

In other health and wellness news —

CIDRAP: Cancer Screenings In US Didn't Rebound From COVID Disruptions In 2021

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, US cancer screening rates still hadn't recovered to pre-crisis levels, putting millions at risk for missed diagnoses, according to a study published yesterday in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. (Van Beusekom, 2/24)

USA Today: Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Is Rising In Hispanic People, Kids

Two years ago, Allison Grainger went to her doctor after feeling constant fatigue and nausea. A quick trip to the grocery store would exhaust her. The lethargy was so intense, the 26-year-old quit her job working as a spa concierge. Her primary care doctor sent her to a specialist, who found abnormal levels on her liver function tests. A liver biopsy later showed she had nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a more severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease that occurs when there’s too much fat in the liver. (Hassanein, 2/25)

ABC News: Obesity Crisis Is Worsening Heart Disease Risks During And After Pregnancy: Experts

Growing rates of obesity are contributing to more heart disease risks during and after pregnancy, experts warn. People with obesity are more at risk of potentially lethal pregnancy complications like diabetes, hypertension, and pre-eclampsia. Those conditions increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a recent report from the American Heart Association — a major concern, because heart disease is already the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths. (Dastmalchi, 2/27)

NBC News: Beating Insomnia For A Healthier Heart: How Improving Sleep Quality Can Lower Risk

A pair of studies released this week at a leading cardiology conference found that while insomnia may raise the risk of having a heart attack, consistent high quality sleep habits could add years to your life. People with insomnia are 69% more likely to have a heart attack, compared to those who do not have the sleep disorder, according to a new analysis of previous research presented Friday at the American College of Cardiology’s annual conference. (Carroll, 2/24)

The New York Times: Why Aren’t Doctors Screening Older Americans For Anxiety?

Susan Tilton’s husband, Mike, was actually in good health. But after a friend’s husband developed terminal cancer, she began to worry that Mike would soon die, too. At night, “I’d lie down and start thinking about it,” recalled Ms. Tilton, 72, who lives in Clayton, Mo. “What would I do? What would I do?” The thought of life without her husband — they’d married at 17 and 18 — left her sleepless and dragging through the next day. (Span, 2/26)

KHN: Dementia Care Programs Help, If Caregivers Can Find Them

There’s no cure, yet, for Alzheimer’s disease. But dozens of programs developed in the past 20 years can improve the lives of both people living with dementia and their caregivers. Unlike support groups, these programs teach caregivers concrete skills such as how to cope with stress, make home environments safe, communicate effectively with someone who’s confused, or solve problems that arise as this devastating illness progresses. (Graham, 2/27)

Also —

The Hill: Apple Watch Ban: Here's What Happens Next

An extensive legal battle is brewing after the Biden administration declined to veto an International Trade Commission (ITC) import ban on the Apple Watch. The ITC ruled in December that Apple infringed on wearable heart monitoring technology patented by California startup AliveCor. Apple currently uses an electrocardiogram sensor in question in its high-end Apple Watch models. (Evers-Hillstrom, 2/25)

KHN: Readers And Tweeters Urgently Plea For A Proper ‘Role’ Call In The ER

KHN gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (2/27)

