Making Stringed Musical Instruments Helps People In Recovery In Area Hard Hit By Opioid Crisis

The Culture of Recovery program is helping the town of Hindman, Ky., rebuild its identity on the backbone of its musical heritage. News on the epidemic is also on the rise of kratom abuse.

NPR: Appalachian Musical Tradition Helps People Recovering From Drug Addiction

People have been playing music together in the small Appalachian town of Hindman, Ky., since it was founded in the late 1800s. Today, one of the few businesses still open in the town is the Appalachian School of Luthiery, which teaches people how to build wooden stringed instruments. Now that school is playing a role in helping the local community overcome drug addiction. (Tan, 12/6)

Nashville Tennessean: Kratom Abuse On The Rise At Addiction Treatment Centers, Expert Says

There's not much solid data about how widespread the use of a psychoactive plant called kratom is in the U.S. But if what Dr. Marvin Seppala is seeing in addiction treatment centers all over the country is any indication, use of kratom isn't just on the rise; it's becoming normalized. (Robinson, 12/7)

