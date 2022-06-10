Man Arrested Outside Kavanaugh’s Home Said He Needs Psychiatric Help

After arriving at the Supreme Court justice's house, authorities say Nicholas Roske called police and told them he had flown across the country to hurt Brett Kavanaugh. But he also said that his gun was locked in a suitcase and that he needed mental health services, authorities say. Also, as the Supreme Court nears a decision on the fate of Roe v. Wade, news outlets report on abortion issues.

NBC News: Man With A Gun Outside Kavanaugh’s Home Told 911, 'I Need Psychiatric Help'

Maryland authorities on Thursday released a heavily redacted version of the 911 call made the day before by Nicholas Roske, the man accused of going to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home planning to kill him. "I need psychiatric help," Roske told the 911 operator soon after 1 a.m. Wednesday. (Shabad, 6/9)

The Washington Post: New 911 Tapes Show How Man Accused In Kavanaugh Murder Plot Abandoned Plan

Fresh off a flight from California, Nicholas Roske grabbed a cab to the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, according to court records. It was 1 a.m. What he had packed in his bags, law enforcement officials said Thursday, underscored just how serious he was at carrying out his plan to kill the conservative justice: burglary tools, a gun and a pair of made-to-be-quiet boots with outer soles that could allow stealth movement inside a house. “The boots with padding really raised red flags,” said Capt. Sean Gagen, commander of the Montgomery County Police Department’s Bethesda district. (Morse, 6/9)

In news about abortion —

The New York Times: The New Abortion Bans: Almost No Exceptions For Rape, Incest Or Health

There are no allowances for victims of rape or incest in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee or Texas. Mississippi, whose law banning abortion after 15 weeks is at the center of the case the Supreme Court will rule on this month, permits an abortion in cases of rape but does not specify incest. While all bans allow an exception to save the life of the woman, those in some states, such as Idaho, South Dakota and Arkansas, do not also cite protection of her health. (Hoffman, 6/9)

AP: Law Barring Abortions Because Of Disability Goes Into Effect

A new West Virginia law going into effect Friday prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability. The ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in March, provides exceptions in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.” (Willingham, 6/10)

The Hill: Michelle Obama Urges Abortion Rights Supporters To ‘Double Down’ Ahead Of Roe V. Wade Ruling

Former first lady Michelle Obama urged her Instagram followers to “double down” on working to protect abortion rights in a post Thursday as the Supreme Court gets closer to ruling on an abortion rights case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. “So we’ve got to get work today. We’ve got to press our elected leaders at every level to pull every lever they can to protect the right to safe, legal abortion — right now,” Obama wrote, urging voters to back political candidates who support abortion rights. (Gans, 6/9)

Politico: Biden Pledges Executive Orders On Abortion. His Options Are Limited.

President Joe Biden says he’s looking at ways to shore up abortion rights if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, but the White House has not given specifics and legal experts say there’s little he can do to stop states that want to outlaw the procedure. Biden said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night that his team is looking at possible executive orders, but avoided specifics. Echoing Democratic congressional leaders, who have tried unsuccessfully to codify Roe’s protections and override state bans, Biden largely focused his remarks on electing more abortion-rights supporters to Congress in the November midterms. (Ollstein, 6/9)

Kansas City Star: Next KS Attorney General May Have Big Role In Abortion Fight

Kansas Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach in May released a plan for the office in which he promised to push for laws “to make Kansas the most pro-life state in America.” In the next few weeks, the United States Supreme Court is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. More than half of all states would immediately ban abortion or likely prohibit it. If that happens, the commitment by Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state, would almost certainly entail advocating for an abortion ban in Kansas. (Shorman, 6/10)

And the Supreme Court debates whether to hear the Roundup weedkiller case —

Reuters: U.S. Supreme Court Will Soon Decide Whether To Hear Bayer's Weedkiller Case

The U.S. Supreme Court could announce as soon as Monday whether it will hear Bayer's bid to dismiss claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars more in damages and payouts. Bayer is seeking review of an appeals court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a user of glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup, who blamed his cancer on the product. (Hurley and Burger, 6/10)

