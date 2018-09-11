Manchin Shoots ACA Lawsuit With Gun In Ad That Shows Even Deep Red State Dems See Health As Winning Issue

On the campaign trail, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has been focusing on the threat to preexisting conditions rather than explicitly talking about the Affordable Care Act. But it still shows how much of a change there's been in recent years when it comes to campaigning on health care.

The Hill: Manchin Shoots Anti-ObamaCare Lawsuit With A Gun In New Ad

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) shoots an anti-ObamaCare lawsuit backed by his opponent in a new ad playing off his well-known 2010 spot shooting a climate change bill. The ad from Manchin, who is facing a competitive reelection race in a deep-red state, shows a shift in the politics of ObamaCare. (Sullivan, 9/10)

ABC News: Shotgun-Toting Manchin Shoots Anti-Obamacare Lawsuit In New Ad For Re-Election Bid In West Virginia

"I haven’t changed," Manchin asserts in the ad. "I might be a few years older and I’ll still take on anyone that messes with West Virginia. Now the threat is Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit to take away health care from people with pre-existing conditions. He is just dead wrong and that ain’t going to happen." (Karson, 9/10)

Meanwhile —

The Associated Press: Republicans Lack Votes, And Appetite, To End 'Obamacare'

Arizona's new senator says he'd vote to repeal the nation's health care law. That's one additional Republican ready to obliterate the statute because his predecessor, the late Sen. John McCain, helped derail the party's drive with his fabled thumbs-down vote last year. It could well be too little, too late. After years of trying to demolish former President Barack Obama's prized law, GOP leaders still lack the votes to succeed. Along with the law's growing popularity and easing premium increases, that's left top Republicans showing no appetite to quickly refight the repeal battle. (Fram, 9/11)

