Many Accidental Suffocation Deaths In Infants Entirely Preventable With Better Education Efforts For Families

Many parents think what they're doing is safe and OK, until they lose their baby. “It is very, very distressing that in the U.S. we’re just seeing this resistance, or persistence of these high numbers,” said Dr. Fern Hauck, a University of Virginia expert in infant deaths. In other maternal and child health news: postpartum depression and commuting while pregnant.

The Associated Press: Blankets, Bed-Sharing Common In Accidental Baby Suffocations

Accidental suffocation is a leading cause of injury deaths in U.S. infants and common scenarios involve blankets, bed-sharing with parents and other unsafe sleep practices, an analysis of government data found. These deaths "are entirely preventable. That's the most important point," said Dr. Fern Hauck, a co-author and University of Virginia expert in infant deaths. (Tanner, 4/22)

The Washington Post: Postpartum Depression Risk Factors

After Ann’s daughter was born, the infant cried a lot because of acid reflux. “When she wouldn’t stop, I got angry. I felt like a monster,” said Ann, who requested that she be identified only by her middle name because of privacy concerns. At first, the new mother chalked up her irritability and guilty feelings to stress and sleep deprivation, but when the worrisome feelings lingered, Ann knew something was wrong. (Fraga, 4/20)

The New York Times: Commuting While Pregnant: A Long Ride Could Be A Risky One

It’s no secret that the United States lags the rest of the developed world when it comes to policies that support mothers and families. As former President Barack Obama put it in 2014: “Family leave. Child care. Flexibility. These aren’t frills. They’re basic needs. They shouldn’t be bonuses. They should be the bottom line. ”Five years and little progress later, we’re learning more and more about the toll inflexible work cultures have on new and expectant mothers. Last fall, a New York Times investigation exposed the devastating cost of pregnancy discrimination on women in physically demanding jobs. (Salam, 4/19)

