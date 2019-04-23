Many Dentists Not Equipped To Handle Patients With Unique Needs Like Those With Autism, Developmental Disorders

Some patients with developmental disabilities are unable to endure even regular dental exams or cleanings without general anesthesia. But most dentists don’t offer it and getting insurance to cover it for routine dental work is often a struggle. In other public health news: sugary drinks, skipping breakfast and permanent daylight saving.

The Washington Post: Autism Makes Dental Care Difficult And Expensive

When Ava Terranove began feeling oral pain last July, her parents took her to her regular dentist. The dentist determined that Ava, who has an autism-like condition, needed two root canal procedures to treat infected teeth. Because of her developmental disability, Ava, now 15, requires general anesthesia for nonroutine dental work. The dentist, like most of his peers, was not equipped to provide it. (Tuller, 4/22)

CNN: Drinking Water Linked To Fewer Sugary Drinks -- And Calories -- In Kids

Children and teens who drink water are less likely to consume sugary beverages throughout the day, according to a new study. Researchers analyzed data from 8,400 children and teens ages 2 to 19 collected between 2011 and 2016 as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which is administered yearly by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Parents and kids were asked to recall what the children had consumed in the previous 24 hours, and the calories were added up. (Bracho-Sanchez, 4/22)

The New York Times: Skipping Breakfast May Increase Stroke And Heart Risks

Skipping breakfast may increase your risk for cardiovascular disease. The connection, found in a study of 6,550 adults aged 65 to 75, was particularly strong for stroke. Almost 60 percent of the participants had breakfast every day, a quarter on some days, and 16 percent rarely or never. All were free of heart disease at the start of the study. Over an average 17 years of follow-up there were 2,318 deaths, including 619 from cardiovascular diseases. (Bakalar, 4/22)

CNN: How Permanent Daylight Saving Time And Later School Starts Could Affect Health

About 70 countries around the world nudge their clocks back and forth each year -- but some people want to "spring forward" permanently, citing health and other benefits. Some of those same people are also pushing for later school start times, but experts argue the benefits for tired teenagers could be canceled out by permanent daylight saving time, according to correspondence in the journal Current Biology. The authors argue that California lawmakers pushing for both policies are "confused." (Nedelman, 4/22)

