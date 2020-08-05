Marijuana’s Health Benefits Questioned
The Food and Drug Administration moves closer to establishing regulations for cannabidiol; The American Heart Association says any cannabis product is not good for the circulatory system.
Stat:
The FDA Is Finalizing Its Long-Awaited Rules For CBD
The Food and Drug Administration appears poised to release a long-awaited enforcement policy on cannabidiol, the marijuana-adjacent compound it has struggled to regulate for over a year. The policy is going through the formal White House vetting process now, according to a White House website. (Florko, 8/4)
CNN:
Weed Is Not Good For Your Heart, Studies Say
You may love smoking weed, but it does not love your heart, according to the American Heart Association's new scientific statement on marijuana. "The American Heart Association recommends that people not smoke or vape any substance, including cannabis products, because of the potential harm to the heart, lungs and blood vessels," said Dr. Rose Marie Robertson, the deputy chief science and medical officer for the American Heart Association, in a statement. (LaMotte, 8/5)
The Hill:
Former Trump Aide Seeks To Fight Drug Abuse, Addiction In His New Role
President Trump’s former domestic policy adviser is joining the board of directors of Verde Technologies, a company that produces a drug "deactivation" system to dispose of unused medications. Joe Grogan, who stepped down as White House Domestic Policy Council director in May, said in an interview that he plans to use his new position to raise awareness about the issues of drug addiction and overdose. The company’s product, he said, is a way to confront those problems by helping destroy drugs in an environmentally responsible way and prevent the misuse of medications. (Chalfant, 8/4)