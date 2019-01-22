Maryland Attorney General’s Lead Poisoning Lawsuit Cites Company’s ‘Outrageous Abuse Of Younger Adults’

The lawsuit details how Access Funding pressured victims, many of whom were mentally impaired, with calls and texts offering quick cash. News on lead poisoning comes out of Ohio, also.

The Washington Post: Here's Why Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh Will Have A Hard Time Getting Money For Lead Paint Victims Swindled By Access Funding

A Chevy Chase company that made millions of dollars from deals with victims of lead poisoning targeted an “entire generation of youth coming of age in Baltimore” with its deceptive practices, Maryland’s top law enforcement official alleges. But even if a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) is successful, the amount of restitution those victims can receive is severely limited by a separate class-action claim. The settlement of that lawsuit, brought by two of Access Funding’s former customers, entitles victims of the company to receive about $750,000 — about 4 percent of what Frosh’s office asserts they are owed. (Chason, 1/21)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Hope And Hesitation: Lead Poisoning Prevention Advocates Await Word On Cleveland’s Latest Plan

In 2017, about 13 percent of Cleveland children tested had levels at or above 5, more than three times the national rate.Lower levels of poisoning don’t kill children or require hospitalization. They can, however, lower IQs and contribute to behavioral problems, like poor impulse control, with costly long-term implications for children and society. (Dissel and Zeltner, 1/21)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: New Plan To Reduce Lead Poisoning To Be Announced By Cleveland, Cuyahoga And Community Partners

City, county and community leaders Tuesday will announce a new plan to tackle lead poisoning in Cleveland, according to a city news release sent out Friday afternoon. The plan will formalize the work of the coalition and could include a lead summit, legislation and a lead remediation fund, according to multiple sources involved with the announcement who asked that their names not be used. (Dissell, 1/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription