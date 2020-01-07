Maryland Awarded $3.6M In Federal Funding To Address Opioid Use Among Pregnant People, New Mothers

According to CMS, which awarded the grant, the “Maternal Opioid Model” is a national initiative that looks to support “the coordination of clinical care and the integration of other services critical for health, wellbeing, and recovery.”

The Associated Press: Maryland Wins $3.6M To Address Opioid Abuse During Pregnancy

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Receives $3.6M To Address Opioid Crisis’ Impact On Mothers, Children

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which awarded the grant, the “Maternal Opioid Model” is a national initiative that looks to support “the coordination of clinical care and the integration of other services critical for health, wellbeing, and recovery.” The funding comes as federal and state officials continue to look to address more of the effects of the opioid crisis, which has claimed the lives of 1,574 people in Maryland this year as of September. (Davis, 1/6)

