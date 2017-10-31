Maryland Hospitals Receive Low Grades For Avoiding Medical Errors, Says New Assessment

The review by the Leapfrog Group finds Maryland hospitals rank near the bottom nationally for certain quality measures. Meanwhile, the District of Columbia's only public hospital also faces challenges regarding patient safety. News outlets also report on technology developments at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a merger between two New Hampshire facilities.

The Baltimore Sun: New Assessment Ranks Maryland Hospitals Near Bottom In Safety Measurements

Maryland hospitals rank near the bottom nationwide when it comes to avoiding medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections, according to a new assessment by the Leapfrog Group. The assessment generally drew a reserved response from area hospital administrators, who say safety is a top priority and they are always working to do better. (Cohn, 10/31)

The Washington Post: ‘Simply Unacceptable’: D.C. Council Members Press Hospital Operator On Patient’s Death

D.C. Council members said they were “gravely” worried about patients’ safety at the District’s only public hospital in a tense hearing Monday, as the executives who run the troubled facility pledged to improve. The D.C. Council health committee hearing focused on the performance of Veritas of Washington, a firm led by campaign donors to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), which has managed United Medical Center for a fee of $300,000 per month since 2016. The council must decide in the coming weeks whether to renew the contract. (Jamison, 10/30)

Nashville Tennessean: VUMC Hurdles Toward 'Big Bang' Switch To New Epic System

At midnight on Nov. 2, Vanderbilt University Medical Center will undergo a "Big Bang"-caliber changeover to a new Epic Systems software platform that costs more than $200 million and will impact interactions with every single patient. For a period of what executives hope is six to seven hours, VUMC staff will rely on its "downtime" procedures as its existing system is retired and the new system, eStar, is brought online in an orchestrated, step-by-step process. The old system will cease to operate at the end of Nov. 1. (Fletcher, 10/30)

NH Times Union: Elliot, So. New Hampshire Officials Announce Healthcare Merger

Administrators from Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua signed an agreement Monday on an alliance to create a new regional healthcare system. Pending regulatory approval, Elliot and Southern New Hampshire Health intend to form “SOLUTIONHEALTH,” which officials from both agencies feel could improve medical care through sharing electronic records and other advancements in medical technology. (Alden, 10/30)

