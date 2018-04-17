Maryland To Move Forward With Reinsurance Plan In Attempt To Prevent Collapse Of State’s Marketplace

Reinsurance sets aside money to help cover the most expensive medical claims. News on how to stabilize the industry comes from Florida, also.

The Associated Press: Maryland Health Exchange Board Votes For Reinsurance Program

The board of trustees for the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has voted to move forward with a federal application for a reinsurance program. The board voted Monday to proceed with the program that Gov. Larry Hogan and state lawmakers approved to hold down consumer costs to Maryland’s individual market for health insurance for 2019 and 2020. The vote creates the parameters for a reinsurance program. It also authorizes the exchange to apply to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to request federal approval for a waiver to create the program. (4/16)

Miami Herald: What's Next For Obamacare? UM Healthcare Summit Seeks Answers

The Affordable Care Act provides health insurance coverage for about 1.7 million Floridians, more than any other state. But new policies under President Donald Trump and old politics around the law known as Obamacare will continue to change the program — and the business of healthcare — in the years to come. So what's next for the patients, health insurers, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and others who make up the industry? (Chang, 4/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription