Maryland’s Pilot Program To Offer Dental Coverage To Some Medicaid Recipients Brings Smiles To Desperate Patients

The program is aiming to catch dangerous dental problems before they can result in costly emergency room visits for the Medicaid recipients. Experts were muted in their praise. "It’s a very primitive first step for people who don’t have dental care," said Dr. Louis DePaola, the associate dean at the University of Maryland’s School of Dentistry. Medicaid news comes out of Minnesota as well.

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland’s New Dental Insurance Program For Low-Income Residents Pays To Remove Teeth — But Not Replace Them

Maryland is one of just 15 states that does not cover dental care for adults on Medicaid, the government health insurance program for low-income people. But now the state has launched a pilot program to cover a small number of them — those with limited incomes who also are disabled. About 33,000 are eligible for the Adult Dental Pilot Program, the first time in nearly 50 years that some adults on Medicaid in Maryland will have basic dental coverage. (Kim, 8/22)

The Star Tribune: Feds Order State To Give Improper Medicaid Payments Back

Minnesota made improper payments to up to 100 chemical-dependency providers since 2014 and must return the money to Washington after federal officials issued a formal notice to the state Department of Human Services (DHS) in May. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which administers the federal-state Medicaid program, said that Minnesota “must immediately cease” the payments, according to a letter obtained by the Star Tribune. (Howatt, 8/22)

