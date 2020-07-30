Mask Mandates Expanded In Maryland
Maryland's governor toughens his mask mandate, even though Dr. Anthony Fauci says they are difficult to enforce.
The Washington Post:
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Expands Coronavirus Mask Order, Issues Travel Advisory
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Wednesday expanded the state’s mandate for face coverings, requiring residents older than 5 to wear masks while indoors in public spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Hogan also warned against travel to states with high levels of novel coronavirus infections, ordering residents to be tested and quarantine until they receive results. The directives are the latest actions taken across the greater Washington region to slow the spread of the virus. (Wiggins, Brice-Saddler, Sullivan and Hedgpeth, 7/29)
The Hill:
Fauci Says He's 'Not Against' Mask Mandates, But Doesn't Want To Interfere With States
Anthony Fauci said Wednesday he wants everyone to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic but doesn't think mandating it would be successful because it would be too difficult to enforce. In an interview with Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he understands people in different states have different opinions, and he doesn't want to tell anyone how to govern. "I'm not totally against mandating, but I don't want to step on anyone's toes," Fauci said. "I mean I know that there's some hesitancy on the part of some for mandating." (Weixel, 7/29)
The Washington Post:
Tommy Tuberville, Alabama U.S. Senate Candidate, Defies D.C. Quarantine Order On Fundraising Visit
Alabama GOP Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville is fundraising and holding face-to-face meetings in Washington this week, defying orders from the city that visitors from certain coronavirus hot spots quarantine upon arrival. Tuberville spent at least some of his time in D.C. at the Trump International Hotel, according to a photo posted to Facebook by Arkansas GOP Rep. Bruce Westerman showing the two men in the hotel lobby on Tuesday night. In the photo, neither man is wearing a mask. ... The former Auburn University football coach, who is running to unseat incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D), is taking a victory lap following his primary victory on July 14 over former Trump administration attorney general Jeff Sessions. (Itkowitz, 7/29)
In related news —
CIDRAP:
As Pandemic Rages, PPE Supply Remains A Problem
One of the more unsettling images from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States came from New York in late March. In a photo that quickly went viral on social media, nurses from Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital were seen wearing surgical masks, face shields, gloves, and trash bags over their scrubs. "NO MORE GOWNS IN THE WHOLE HOSPITAL" read the caption in the image, which was later deleted. (Dall, 7/29)