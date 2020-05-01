Mask-Wearing As Political Virtue Signal? Basic Public Health Guidance Falls Into Partisan Trap

After pictures of Vice President Mike Pence touring the Mayo Clinic without a mask emerged, the spotlight turned toward just who is wearing masks and who is taking a stance against them. While Pence did put on a mask for his tour of a General Motors plant in Indiana after facing criticism, the decision to wear a mask is now becoming politically fraught.

Politico: Wearing A Mask Is For Smug Liberals. Refusing To Is For Reckless Republicans.

In the ‘60s, protesters burned bras. In 2020 they might soon be burning masks. Views on how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic have become increasingly polarized, yet another political issue that for many culture war combatants is filtered through an ideological lens. The left has been almost uniformly — and loudly — in favor of sacrificing many personal liberties in exchange for containing the virus’s spread. (Lizza and Lippman, 5/1)

The New York Times: Mike Pence Wears Face Mask On Visit To Indiana Ventilator Plant

Vice President Mike Pence was photographed on Thursday wearing a mask while visiting a General Motors plant in Indiana in what appeared to be a tacit acknowledgment of the criticism he has received for traveling the country without one. Mr. Pence drew intense criticism for flouting the guidelines of the Mayo Clinic, which asks all visitors to its campus in Minnesota to wear masks, during a stop there this week. It was not the first time he has refused to don a mask since resuming a heavy travel schedule representing the administration at graduations, hospitals and factories across the country. (Karni, 4/30)

The Washington Post: Pence Staff Threatens Action Against Reporter Who Tweeted About Visit To Clinic Without Surgical Mask

Vice President Pence’s office has threatened to retaliate against a reporter who revealed that Pence’s office had told journalists they would need masks for Pence’s visit to the Mayo Clinic — a requirement Pence himself did not follow. Pence’s trip to the clinic Tuesday generated criticism after he was photographed without a surgical mask — the only person in the room not wearing one. The Minnesota clinic requires visitors to wear masks as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus. (Farhi, 4/30)

Politico: Trump’s Field General Road-Tests The President’s Upcoming Travels

Before the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the 2020 presidential campaign, Vice President Mike Pence was a one-man roadshow passing through pivotal swing counties to do the pedestrian politicking his boss has long detested. A lot has changed since then. (Orr, 4/30)

Boston Globe: Making Your Own Mask? Researchers Say Some Fabrics Can Filter Nearly As Well As An N95

Fabric from a cotton sheet combined with material from a prom dress, an old tie, or a pair of pajamas could be used to make a mask with a filter that’s nearly as good as the N95 mask, according to new research. A new study from researchers at the University of Chicago says that a combination of cotton with silk, chiffon, or flannel can create a well-functioning filter. (Berg, 4/30)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Gwinnett Medical Company Hires 50 After Switching To Mask Production

A Lawrenceville medical supply company has switched to making masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been able to add 50 new workers to its staff.U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, visited the Marena Group’s Lawrenceville facility on Wednesday, the day after its switch to maskmaking was announced. After the pandemic first caused a slowdown at the company, a switch to mask production allowed the company to add to its staff, Collins said. (Coyne, 4/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription