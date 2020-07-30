Masks Now Mandatory On House Floor After Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive
The coronavirus infection of Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) is notable because he openly flouted previous chamber guidelines encouraging face coverings and social distancing.
Politico:
Pelosi Mandates Wearing Masks On The House Floor After Gohmert Case
Congressional leaders are moving rapidly to change some of their coronavirus protocols — including requiring members to wear masks on the House floor — after Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive Wednesday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she would now require all members to wear masks on the floor. Lawmakers are currently encouraged to wear masks in the chamber and required to wear them in committee rooms — although some Republicans openly defy that rule and have yet to be punished. (Caygle and Ferris, 7/29)
Texas Tribune:
Mask-Averse U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert Of Texas Tests Positive For COVID-19
Whatever semblance of normal business remained on Capitol Hill during the COVID-19 outbreak was upended when U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Tyler Republican, disclosed Wednesday he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Several other members of Congress similarly tested positive to little fanfare over the last several months. But Gohmert’s diagnosis unleashed a commotion on Capitol Hill unlike anything the nearly two dozen staffers, consultants, lobbyists and members interviewed for this story could recall in recent memory. Gohmert’s aversion to wearing masks and following other practices intended to mitigate the spread of the virus led many here to believe he might eventually contract the virus and potentially expose his colleagues. For months, members and staffers on the Hill watched with simmering fury as Gohmert and a handful of other Republican lawmakers made their rounds each day without masks. (Livingston, 7/29)
Also —
The Hill:
Gohmert Says He Will Take Hydroxychloroquine As COVID-19 Treatment
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said Wednesday he will take an anti-malaria drug that experts have warned doesn’t treat the coronavirus after he tested positive for the virus. "My doctor and I are all in," Gohmert said about hydroxychloroquine during a Wednesday evening interview with Fox News, according to Newsweek. "I got a text before I came on from a friend doctor who just found out he had it, and he started the regimen too — zinc and hydroxychloroquine. And that will start in a day or two, so thank you," the congressman added. (Klar, 7/29)
The Hill:
Louisiana Republican Self-Quarantining After Exposure To Gohmert
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he is self-quarantining for 14 days out of caution due to exposure to Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Johnson said he is exhibiting no symptoms but is self-quarantining since he had dinner with Gohmert and a small group of others on Monday night. He said the group was distanced, but they did not have masks on since they were eating. He said he was seated next to Gohmert at the dinner. (Klar, 7/29)
The Hill:
Hoyer: Maskless Republicans A Public Health Threat
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Wednesday that those congressional Republicans still refusing to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic are, themselves, a public health threat. For members of a Republican Party that often touts the importance of personal responsibility, those lawmakers have exhibited "no personal responsibility or consideration for others," Hoyer charged. (Lillis, 7/29)