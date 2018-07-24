Mass. Governor Speaks Out Against Family Planning Rule, Citing ‘Unnecessary Barriers To A Woman’s Right To Choose’

The Baker administration's proposed rule would end the requirement that pregnant women be offered the opportunity to get information about abortion when they get family planning advice from an organization that gets federal Title X family planning grants. Meanwhile in Baltimore, lawmakers said the change to the family planning program would hurt access to all health services because the clinics also provide care such as HIV testing and screenings for cancer and mental health.

Boston Globe: Baker Challenges Trump Proposal On Abortion

Governor Charlie Baker is speaking out against a proposed federal rule that would force family planning groups like Planned Parenthood to either stop offering abortions and referring women to abortion providers — or lose a key stream of federal money. ...The proposed rule would end the requirement that pregnant women be offered the opportunity to get information about abortion when they get family planning advice from an organization that gets federal Title X family planning grants. (Miller, 7/23)

The Baltimore Sun: Baltimore Officials Denounce Proposed Cuts To Reproductive Health Centers Under Federal Rule

Baltimore’s congressional delegation joined city officials Monday in denouncing potential federal cuts to reproductive health services. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed creating a rule that would prevent funding from the Title X Family Planning Program from going to health centers that perform abortions or are affiliated with those who do. (McDaniels, 7/23)

