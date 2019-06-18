Mass Shooting Victim’s Father Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Authors Of ‘Nobody Died At Sandy Hook’

Lenny Pozner's 6-year-old son Noah was killed in the shooting. He is the lead plaintiff in several of at least nine cases filed against Sandy Hook deniers in federal and state courts in Connecticut, Florida, Texas and Wisconsin. Others are joining him in his fight to take on the conspiracy theorists, saying they are being complicit by letting hoaxers spread lies. Other news on gun violence looks at safety regulations targeted by Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell.

The Associated Press: Sandy Hook Families Switch Tactics, Put Hoaxers On Defensive

The father of a victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre has won a defamation lawsuit against the authors of a book that claimed the shooting never happened — the latest victory for victims’ relatives who have been taking a more aggressive stance against conspiracy theorists. The book, “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,” has also been pulled to settle claims against its publisher filed by Lenny Pozner, a man whose 6-year-old son Noah was killed in the shooting. “My face-to-face interactions with Mr. Pozner have led me to believe that Mr. Pozner is telling the truth about the death of his son,” Dave Gahary, the principal officer at publisher Moon Rock Books, said Monday. “I extend my most heartfelt and sincere apology to the Pozner family.” (Eaton-Robb, 6/18)

Politico: How Rep. Eric Swalwell Would Tackle Gun Violence In America

Democratic presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell on Monday stood outside the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, to unveil a gun-control plan that includes banning assault weapons, instituting a gun buyback program and requiring licenses for all gun owners. The California congressman promised to “restore hope in America’s cities, so people don’t resort to the lowest form of communication: violence.” (Cammarata, 6/17)

