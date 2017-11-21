Massachusetts To Require Insurers Cover Contraception No Matter What Happens To Health Law

The Trump administration is starting to roll back mandates on contraception coverage, but Massachusetts moved to protect the requirement, which came about from the Affordable Care Act.

Boston Globe: Obamacare Or Not, Birth Control In Mass. Will Stay Free

Governor Charlie Baker signed into law Monday a bill that will mandate many Massachusetts women receive free access to contraceptives — a direct response to President Trump’s efforts to roll back coverage. The bill, which the state House and Senate passed overwhelmingly, will require health insurance in Massachusetts to cover most contraceptive drugs, devices, and products without a copay — that is, at no direct cost to the women getting them. (Miller, 11/20)

WBUR: Massachusetts Set To Approve Law Protecting Access To Birth Control

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was expected to sign legislation on Monday that would cement in state law the Obama-era mandate for free birth control regardless of changes in federal policy or future repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The bill quickly sailed through the state legislature earlier this month, after President Trump signed an executive order in October allowing any company or nonprofit organization to opt out of providing coverage due to a religious or moral objection. (Raphelson, 11/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription