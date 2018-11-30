Massachusetts Approves Beth Israel-Lahey Health Merger With Price-Cap, Other Conditions

The new hospital system, including more than a dozen facilities, is the most recent merger in the state since Mass. General and Brigham and Women’s hospitals merged in 1994 to form Partners, the state's biggest hospital system.

Modern Healthcare: Beth Israel-Lahey Health Merger Clears Final Approval With Conditions

Massachusetts' attorney general signed off on the merger between Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health with conditions, she announced Thursday. The conditions include a seven-year price cap, participation in the state's Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program MassHealth, and $71.6 million in investments supporting healthcare services for low-income and underserved communities in Massachusetts. (Kacik, 11/29)

Boston Globe: State, Federal Regulators Sign Off On Beth Israel-Lahey Merger

Nearly two years after proposing the deal, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health received final clearance to merge, striking a compromise with regulators who worried that the new health care giant would raise prices and impede access to care for low-income patients. ...The new organization — to be called Beth Israel Lahey Health — will provide the biggest challenge yet to Partners HealthCare, the state’s dominant network of doctors and hospitals. (Dayal McCluskey, 11/29)

WBUR: Settlement Allows Big Merger Of Beth Israel Deaconess And Lahey Health To Proceed

"We share with the state and with the attorney general and her staff a real commitment to strengthening patient care but also to reducing health care costs," said Dr. Kevin Tabb, the CEO of Beth Israel Deaconess who will lead the new entity, Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH). "This agreement with the attorney general does exactly that."(Bebinger, 11/29)

