Massachusetts Ranks As Healthiest State, While Mississippi Clocks In At The Bottom

The report from the United Health Foundation found that states in the lower rankings struggled with particularly high rates of poverty among kids, smoking and obesity.

Stat: How Healthy Is Your State? The Disparities Are Stark

Massachusetts is the healthiest state in which to live this year, according to a new report from the United Health Foundation. The report ranks states on 35 factors that impact health, from vaccination levels and infant mortality rates to environmental pollution and poverty levels. The analysis also pinpoints public health challenges nationwide. (Thielking, 12/12)

WBUR: Mass. Rises To No. 1 In National Health Rankings, But Challenges Remain

The state has more people covered by health insurance, a lower obesity rate and more mental health care than other states -- and smoking is way down in the last five years. ...But challenges remain, the report says, including a high drug death rate — up from nearly 12 to nearly 20 per 100,000 people over the last five years — and high rate of preventable hospitalizations. (Goldberg, 12/12)

The Oregonian: Oregon Just Average On Health, Report Says

The health of Oregonians remains in the middle of the pack among states, pulled down by low rates of immunization and high school graduation, but boosted by physical activity and fewer drug deaths, according to an annual report. America’s Health Rankings found that Oregon improved by a notch, moving from 21st place in 2016 to 20th this year. (Terry, 12/12)

Tampa Bay Times: How Is Florida’s Health? Not So Great, Report Says

Florida slightly improved its national standing this year, rising from 36th to 32nd overall in the annual America’s Health Rankings report. But the takeaway for the nation’s third-largest state is that it has a long way to go in many important health categories. (Tobin, 12/12)

