Massive Bottlenecks At U.S. Airports Caused By Trump’s Travel Restrictions Horrify Public Health Experts

Pictures started hitting social media of airports clogged with hundreds of passengers jammed shoulder-to-shoulder just as public health experts were telling people to practice social distancing. The bottlenecks were created by Americans abroad rushing to get home after the Trump administration announced travel bans and Homeland Security officials try to implement medical checks.

Politico: Terminal Crush: Air Passengers Caught In Trump's Travel Ban

Massive lines ballooned across several U.S. airports this weekend as European travelers made a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s European travel ban and exacerbated by chronic airport staffing shortages. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Sunday evening that the problems had been addressed, and that wait times were down to an average of 30 minutes for passengers to get through Customs at the 13 airports where flights from Europe are being funneled. About 40,000 travelers arriving from Europe were screened Saturday. (Mintz, Snyder and Ehley, 3/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Fliers Returning From Abroad Face Long, Crowded Lines At Airports

Thousands of travelers returning to the U.S. from abroad this weekend have confronted significant waits as screening aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus created major bottlenecks. Chaos and confusion ensued at airports across the country, including New York, Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth, as anxious passengers waited sometimes for hours in long and cramped customs lines. Passengers said they mingled with others who appeared sick and received brief, inconsistent medical checks. Airports are bracing for the next wave of international flights to land, hoping that efforts Sunday to boost staffing and slow down the flow of passengers will help avoid more snarls. (Sider and Hackman, 3/15)

NBC News: 'Madhouse': Travelers Face Airport Chaos As U.S. Tries To Implement Coronavirus Screening

Those who came to the U.S. from abroad Saturday were met with chaos as new coronavirus screenings snarled airports around the country, forcing travelers into overcrowded lines for hours. Beth Kander, 38, returned from France to a "madhouse" at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, where she spent about five hours going from line to line. Kander told NBC News Sunday that her flight was only alerted to the screenings about an hour before landing. (Madani and Syed, 3/15)

Politico: Fauci To Americans Abroad: ‘You Will Be Able To Get Back’

America’s top infectious diseases expert expressed concern over the crush of travelers stuck in airports trying to return home in light of new travel restrictions from Europe, urging Americans to remain calm and not overwhelm the world’s airports. This weekend’s implementation of the restrictions announced only days earlier has spurred a mad dash of Americans abroad returning home, causing backups and massive crowds in airports across the country. (Oprysko, 3/15)

The Washington Post: U.S. Expands Coronavirus Travel Restrictions To Include U.K. And Ireland

The White House announced Saturday that its sweeping travel restrictions will be expanded to include the United Kingdom and Ireland, as countries around the globe struggled to intensify efforts to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The United States is limiting travel from 28 nations across Europe, though U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents are exempted. The announcement came as other countries sought to lock down their borders to contain the pandemic that surged across Asia and now claims Europe as the latest epicenter. (Gearan, Mettler, Berger and Davenport, 3/14)

Reuters: U.S. Asks Travelers For Patience Amid Chaos, Long Lines At Airports

Travelers returning to the United States and being screened for the coronavirus were met by long lines and massive delays at some major airports, prompting federal officials to deploy more staff and President Donald Trump to appeal for patience. "Pardon the interruptions and delays," Trump said in a Twitter post on Sunday afternoon. "We are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful." (3/15)

The Washington Post: Some Countries Use Temperature Checks For Coronavirus. Others Don’t Bother. Here’s Why.

You’ve seen the picture: exhausted travelers waiting to have a thermometer pointed at their heads. There are temperature checks at airports, screenings outside shops, people being stopped and examined while they walk down the street. Two months into this pandemic, with anxiety running high, many people are wondering: Shouldn’t we all be getting our temperature checked? (Rauhala, 3/14)

The Wall Street Journal: Airlines Slash Costs, Seek Cash As Virus Saps Demand

The world’s major airlines continued to cut flights and take other emergency measures, including reducing costs and seeking cash, to cope with vanishing bookings amid the spread of the new coronavirus. Some European carriers early Monday grounded almost all flights. (Katz and Sider, 3/16)

The Associated Press: Cheap Fares Luring Travelers To Fly Despite Pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic escalating in the U.S. and overseas, Dylcia McBlackwell couldn't justify taking a single spring vacation. Air fares were so cheap, she decided to book three. Now the 39-year-old food service worker from Chicago has tickets to fly to Denver to visit friends next month followed by a May trip to Charleston, South Carolina. After that, she's booked a flight to Costa Rica. All for a combined total of $435 for trips that might normally cost $700 or more. (3/15)

Los Angeles Times: California Airports And Coronavirus: What We Know

California airports are beginning to feel the impact of the coronavirus, with at least nine cases reported. All the airports have said they have increased cleaning and taken other precautions. (Wigglesworth, 3/15)

The Washington Post: TSA Will Allow Travelers To Bring Larger Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer In Their Carry-Ons

The Transportation Security Administration will allow travelers to bring larger bottles of hand sanitizer on board with them when they fly, the agency announced Friday — the latest in a series of policy changes tied to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Aratani, 3/13)

CNN: TSA Quadruples Carry-On Allowance For Hand Sanitizer

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on Friday that it has increased its carry-on liquid limit to up to 12 ounces for hand sanitizers."TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is at the forefront on the minds of travelers, as health officials are encouraging that individuals wash their hands frequently," the agency announced on its website. "With that in mind, TSA is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces to be permitted in carry-on bags until further notice." (Fletcher, 3/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription