Massive Study Once Again Confirms Measles, Mumps And Rubella Vaccine Does Not Cause Autism

Despite the fact that dozens of other studies have proven the same thing, misinformation still persists. Experts see the new research as helpful because of the sheer scope of the project, which involved 657,461 Danish children born between 1999 and 2010. In other news on vaccinations: a look at doctors' roles in the outbreaks and at states that are moving toward restricting exemptions.

The Washington Post: Measles, Mumps And Rubella Vaccine Doesn't Cause Autism, Concludes European Study Of Half A Million People

The erroneous suggestion that vaccines could cause autism was refuted nine years ago, when a British medical panel concluded in 2010 that Andrew Wakefield, the doctor with undisclosed financial interests in making such claims, had acted with “callous disregard” in conducting his research. But in 2019, professional epidemiologists are still devoting time and resources to discrediting Wakefield’s work, which set off a steep decline in vaccinations, including in the United States, where Wakefield moved in 2004. (Stanley-Becker, 3/5)

CNN: MMR Vaccine Does Not Cause Autism, Another Study Confirms

Over 95% of the children received the MMR vaccine, and 6,517 were diagnosed with autism. The MMR vaccine did not increase the risk of autism in children who were not considered at risk for the disorder and did not trigger it in those who were, according to the study, published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. "This idea that vaccines cause autism is still around and is still getting a lot of exposure in social media," noted Anders Hviid, lead study author and senior investigator at Statens Serum Institut in Denmark. (Bracho-Sanchez, 3/4)

Stat: Major New Vaccine Study Aims To Refute Claims Of Ties To Autism Once More

The size of this study — involving 657,461 Danish children born between 1999 and 2010 — should, in theory, bolster the argument that doctors and public health professionals still find themselves forced to make in the face of entrenched and growing resistance to vaccination in some quarters. (Branswell, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Vaccine Exemptions Call Doctors' Role In Outbreaks Into Question

California has one of the strictest requirements for childhood vaccinations in the U.S. after the state eliminated exemptions based on philosophical and religious grounds in 2015. Yet the state has seen a rise of unvaccinated children over the past couple years due to physicians granting medical exemptions from immunization. (Johnson, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Amid Measles Outbreaks, States Seek To Force Parents To Vaccinate Children

Rebekah Otto plans to ask her son’s pediatrician to give him a measles vaccination early, before they travel to a wedding this summer in Washington state, where there is an outbreak of the deadly disease. “It gives me a lot of anxiety,” the 32-year-old mother of two from Oakland, Calif., said of the risk of exposing her son to the highly contagious respiratory disease. Washington, New York, Texas and Illinois have reported measles outbreaks, and more than 150 people have been infected nationwide this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (King, 3/4)

NPR: Arizona Considers Expanding Exemptions For School Vaccines

The measles outbreak in Washington state and elsewhere is prompting some states to look at tightening vaccine requirements for schoolchildren. But not in Arizona. Lawmakers there have been considering bills to make it even easier for parents to get exemptions for their kids from the usual childhood vaccinations. Supporters of the controversial bills being considered in the Arizona capitol say they are not "anti-vaccine." (Stone, 3/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription