Maternal Deaths Spiked 40% In 2021, Dropped in 2022

More than 1,200 U.S. women died in 2021 during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth, according to a final tally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, there were 733 maternal deaths, though AP reports that number is likely to rise.

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Maternal Mortality Hits Highest Level Since 1965

The number of women who died during pregnancy or shortly after rose 40% to 1,205 in 2021, compared with 861 in 2020 and 754 in 2019, the National Center for Health Statistics said Thursday. The increase pushed the maternal-mortality rate to 33 deaths per 100,000 live births, the highest since 1965, compared with 24 in 2020 and 20 in 2019. (Toy, 3/16)

AP: US Pregnancy Deaths Dropped In 2022, After COVID Spike

Deaths of pregnant women in the U.S. fell in 2022, dropping significantly from a six-decade high during the pandemic, new data suggests. More than 1,200 U.S. women died in 2021 during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth, according to a final tally released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, there were 733 maternal deaths, according to preliminary agency data, though the final number is likely to be higher. (Stobbe, 3/16)

USA Today: Why Maternal Mortality Rate Surged By 40% When Deaths Are Preventable

Experts say COVID-19 likely contributed to the increases, but that the sobering rates continue to reveal deep flaws in health systems, such as structural racism, implicit bias and communities losing access to care. “A roughly 40% increase in preventable deaths compared to a year prior is stunning news,” Dr. Iffath Abbasi Hoskins, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement to USA TODAY. (Hassanein, 3/16)

The New York Times: Covid Worsened A Health Crisis Among Pregnant Women

Tammy Cunningham doesn’t remember the birth of her son. She was not quite seven months pregnant when she became acutely ill with Covid-19 in May 2021. By the time she was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, she was coughing and gasping for breath. The baby was not due for another 11 weeks, but Ms. Cunningham’s lungs were failing. The medical team, worried that neither she nor the fetus would survive so long as she was pregnant, asked her fiancé to authorize an emergency C-section. ... New government data suggest that scenes like this played out with shocking frequency in 2021, the second year of the pandemic. (Rabin, 3/16)

In related news about pregnancy —

CIDRAP: COVID-Related Stress During Pregnancy Tied To Later Distress For Moms And Babies

Women who experience COVID-related stress during pregnancy have worse mental health 1.5 years after giving birth, and their babies show more distress and irritability, finds a follow-up study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 3/15)

The New York Times: Pregnancy And Covid: What Women Need To Know

Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, and new government data show that maternal mortality rose sharply in 2021, the second year of the pandemic. Here’s what women need to know to keep themselves safe. (Rabin, 3/16)

KHN: The US Remains A Grim Leader In Preterm Births. Why? And Can We Fix It?

Tamara Etienne’s second pregnancy was freighted with risk and worry from its earliest days — exacerbated by a first pregnancy that had ended in miscarriage. A third-grade teacher at an overcrowded Miami-Dade County public school, she spent harried days on her feet. Financial worries weighed heavy, even with health insurance and some paid time off through her job. (Varney, 3/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription