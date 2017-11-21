Mayor Acknowledges NYC’s ‘Troubling’ Lapses Over Public Housing Lead Inspections

Mayor Bill de Blasio announces he has appointed a chief compliance officer to oversee the lead testing process after it was discovered that the city had failed for years to do the required inspections.

The New York Times: Lead Paint Failure May Bring Federal Monitor For Public Housing

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that he expected a federal monitor could be appointed to supervise the city’s vast Housing Authority, as he acknowledged that the city had failed for years to do required lead-paint inspections in thousands of public-housing apartments. “There was no attempt to deceive,” the mayor said at a news conference in Queens. “We’ve been able to get a fuller picture and what happened should not have happened.” (Goodman and Neuman, 11/20)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Mayor Adds Oversight After Lead Lapses

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was increasing controls in the city’s public housing authority on Monday, nearly one week after a watchdog agency revealed that the housing authority hadn’t conducted inspections of lead paint required by federal and state rules for four years. “What happened should not have happened and will not happen again,” Mr. de Blasio said at a news conference in Queens on Monday, where he spoke publicly for the first time since a Department of Investigation report last week outlining the lapses. (Gay, 11/20)

