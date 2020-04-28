McConnell’s Trade-Off: If Next Relief Package Bails Out States It Needs To Include Liability Waivers

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made waves in recent days when he suggested states file for bankruptcy--a move that experts say would send the country into a prolonged depression. McConnell on Monday cracked the door on a potential deal that could include money for states. But it would have to come at a price.

Politico: McConnell Dangles Aid To States — With A Catch

Mitch McConnell is open to cutting a deal to provide reeling states and cities with relief during the pandemic-fueled recession. But it will come at a price. In an interview on Monday, the Senate majority leader said it’s “highly likely” the next coronavirus response bill will aid local governments whose budgets have been decimated by lockdowns and now face spiraling deficits. But to unlock that money, McConnell said he will "insist" Congress limit the liabilities of health care workers, business owners and employees from lawsuits as they reopen in the coming weeks and months. (Everett, 4/27)

The Associated Press: Partisan Division Might Hold Up Next Virus Relief Package

Congress is plunging ahead on a new coronavirus relief package, but deepening partisan divide and uncertainty in the schedule could stall the federal response to the health crisis and deteriorating U.S. economy. Leaders of both parties announced the House and Senate will return May 4, despite objections from their ranks. Senior lawmakers were told in a briefing by the Capitol physician Monday that they may not be able to convene full House sessions, with staffing, for at least a year amid the ongoing crisis. Negotiations are set to resume Tuesday on proxy voting proposals. (Mascaro, 4/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Questions Whether To Aid States In Next Coronavirus-Stimulus Legislation

President Trump said he is skeptical of providing funding for states in the next round of coronavirus relief legislation, throwing into doubt the administration’s support for hundreds of billions of dollars sought by Democratic leaders and state governors of both parties. “Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed when most of the other states aren’t looking for bailout help?” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday. “I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?” (Andrews and Lucey, 4/27)

Politico: Trump Leans Against State Bailouts As Governors Cry Foul

Elaborating on Trump’s position in an interview on Fox News, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said, “I think that the president has said that he is not eager to go around bailing people out, but he’s willing to negotiate.” The president’s social media post inflamed an already fierce debate over further federal assistance to states expending vast financial resources to battle a highly infectious outbreak while exacerbating perilous budget gaps. (Forgey and Gronewold, 4/27)

The New York Times: Officials Say Limits On Virus Relief Funds For States Are Too Tight

Lawmakers and state officials say the Trump administration is unreasonably restricting how local governments can spend federal aid as they struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic and Republicans raise doubts about providing added financial relief to hard-pressed communities. The officials say new Treasury Department rules that prohibit local governments from using their share of $150 billion provided last month for “revenue replacement” are impractical. (Hulse, 4/27)

Elsewhere on Capitol Hill —

Politico: House Democrats Decry ‘Dangerous’ Return To Capitol

The House and Senate will return on Monday, May 4 after an extended recess to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, even as the pandemic continues to ravage Washington. The plan is already receiving pushback from some lawmakers, including a vocal group of House Democrats who railed against the “dangerous” idea in a call with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday. (Caygle and Everett, 4/27)

ProPublica: Sen. Richard Burr Is Not Just A Friend To The Health Care Industry. He’s Also A Stockholder.

In his 15 years in the Senate, Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has been one of the health care industry’s staunchest friends. Serving on the health care and finance committees, Burr advocated to end the tax on medical device makers, one of the industry’s most-detested aspects of the 2010 Affordable Care Act. He pushed the Food and Drug Administration to speed up its approval process. (Faturechi and Willis, 4/27)

