McKesson Absolves Itself Of Blame In Opioid Crisis, Claiming Managers ‘Worked In Earnest’ To Meet DEA Rules

But the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has accused the pharmaceutical wholesaler of exacerbating the opioid epidemic, is dismissing the company's internal investigation findings. In other news on the crisis: Democrats are concerned lawmakers are moving too quickly on bipartisan opioid package; common pain relievers are found to be safer than opioids for controlling dental pain; the FDA concludes a painkiller that's had a bad reputation for more than a decade is actually safer than previously thought; and more.

Stat: McKesson Board Exonerates Execs In Opioid Crisis, But Teamsters Cry Foul

Following an internal investigation, the McKesson (MCK) board absolved senior management of any failures to oversee the distribution of opioid painkillers, an issue that has haunted several wholesalers as the opioid crisis in the U.S. worsens. Notably, the probe found that senior managers “worked in earnest” to meet Drug Enforcement Agency requirements, such as reporting suspicious orders to pharmacies, and had oversight procedures in place for a monitoring program and distribution facilities. (Silverman, 44/25)

The Hill: Top Dems On Energy And Commerce Panel Concerned House Opioid Push Moving Too Quickly

Top Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee voiced concerns over the speed at which the Republican chairman is aiming to put opioid legislation on the House floor. Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has repeatedly said he hopes the House can take up the committee’s legislation to combat the opioid epidemic by Memorial Day weekend. (Roubein, 4/25)

CQ HealthBeat: Tensions High As House Panel Debates Over 60 Opioid Bills

Democrats and Republicans sparred Wednesday as a House subcommittee began a lengthy markup of over 60 bills related to combating the opioid crisis. Democrats objected to the number and scope of the bills, a point brought up at earlier hearings to discuss the epidemic. ...Health Subcommittee ranking member GeneGreen, D-Texas, also emphasized that the committee was considering “quantity over quality” and that the number of bills being marked up on Wednesday was highly unusual. (Raman, 4/25)

The New York Times: Common Pain Relievers Beat Opioids For Dental Pain Relief

Over-the-counter pain pills are safer and more effective than prescription opioids for controlling the pain following dental procedures, a review of the evidence has found. Researchers analyzed five reviews of studies of medication and medication combinations for pain relief. They included only reviews of high or moderate methodological quality. (Bakalar, 4/25)

NPR: Celebrex As Safe As Ibuprofen And Naproxen, FDA Advisers Say

A prescription painkiller that has been under a cloud for more than a decade is apparently safer than previously believed, a Food and Drug Administration panel concluded Wednesday. The drug celecoxib, which is sold by Pfizer under the brand name Celebrex, poses no greater risk for causing heart attacks and strokes than two other widely used pain relievers, the committee voted at the end of a two-day hearing. The vote was 15-5. One member abstained. (Stein, 4/25)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Politicians Need To Take Note Of Needles And ZIP Codes In Opioid Crisis

The demand for new needles continues to grow and so do the number of ZIP codes from which drug users travel to obtain the needles. ZIP code data also point to a growing concentration of drug users in particular suburbs, including Lakewood, Parma and Middleburgh Heights, that currently do not offer harm-reduction programs such as a needle exchanges. (Naymik, 4/26)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Sen. Sherrod Brown To Seek Grants To Help Local Police Departments Detect Fentanyl

To help police officers breathe easier when they find suspicious white powders at crime scenes, Sen. Sherrod Brown says he'll introduce a bipartisan bill to fund purchases of high-tech portable drug screening devices for local law enforcement. (Eaton, 4/25)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Wise County Gets Approval To Launch Virginia's First Needle Exchange

Wise County, a sparsely populated area in Southwest Virginia that has been ravaged by the opioid epidemic, this week became the first locality approved for a needle exchange program in the state. The approval comes nearly a year after the service became legal in Virginia. (O'Connor, 4/25)

