Measles Outbreaks?: Significant Vaccination Drop Raises Concerns About Common Spreadable Diseases
Fewer than 50% of infants 5 months or younger are up to date on their vaccines for measles and pertussis in Michigan, according to the CDC -- a trend likely occurring in the rest of the country as parents were reluctant to visit doctors' offices during the pandemic.
The New York Times:
Vaccinations Fall To Alarming Rates, C.D.C. Study Shows
As states across the country relax stay-at-home orders and people return to more normal routines, some researchers worry about a spike in vaccine-preventable diseases in addition to the coronavirus’s spread. During the pandemic, the rates of childhood vaccinations have dropped significantly as many parents have been reluctant to schedule well-child visits at their doctors’ offices, for fear of contracting the coronavirus. As a result, children have fallen behind on vaccinations for diseases like measles and pertussis, better known as whooping cough. (Waldstein, 5/18)
Reuters:
Pandemic-Related Vaccination Drop Raises Concern About U.S. Measles Outbreak
Data from Michigan’s state immunization information system showed that just under half of 5-month-old infants were up to date for all recommended vaccines this month, compared to approximately two thirds of infants in May of the previous four years, the CDC researchers said in their report. (Chander, 5/18)
CNBC:
Coronavirus: CDC Warns Of Possible Measles Outbreak As Vaccinations For Children Fall During Pandemic
“The observed declines in vaccination coverage might leave young children and communities vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles,” the CDC wrote in its findings. “If measles vaccination coverage of 90%–95% (the level needed to establish herd immunity) is not achieved, measles outbreaks can occur.” (Lovelace, 5/18)
Boston Globe:
Child Vaccines For Conditions Such As Measles Dipped In Michigan Amid Coronavirus
Child vaccinations for conditions including measles have decreased in Michigan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The information was contained in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which noted that Michigan, like many other states, issued a stay-at-home order in March to facilitate social distancing amid the pandemic. (Andersen, 5/18)