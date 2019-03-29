Measles Outbreaks Tests Already Fractured Trust Orthodox Jewish Community Has With Local Governments

Rockland County, New York, besieged by one of the country's largest measles outbreaks, took the unusual step of banning all vaccinated children from public places. Many of those effected by the outbreak are from the Orthodox Jewish community, and advocates worry the government's response could strain an already distrustful relationship.

The Wall Street Journal: Measles Outbreak Grows To 214 Cases In New York City

New York City’s worst measles outbreak in decades continues to grow in the Orthodox Jewish community, where some families have resisted vaccinating their children, health officials said. There have been 33 cases confirmed in the past week, bringing the total to 214 cases of measles since October, a spokesman for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said Thursday. (Brody, 3/28)

Stat: In N.Y., A Drastic Response To A Measles Outbreak Tests Trust In Government

Facing an outbreak that is now among the largest in the country — and the focus of newfound concerns about a national resurgence of the measles — the Rockland County executive this week took a step seemingly without precedent in the United States. Beginning Wednesday, all unvaccinated children were banned from enclosed public spaces, including schools and synagogues, as part of a 30-day state of emergency. Parents found to have violated the directive could be charged with a misdemeanor and face fines or jail time. (Facher, 3/29)

NPR: Mumps Outbreak: MMR Vaccine's Protection Against Mumps Can Fade

A mumps outbreak that began at Philadelphia's Temple University in February has snowballed, with the city's health department now reporting 106 cases associated with the flare-up. University officials say the vast majority of students involved had been immunized previously with the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella. So why are so many still appearing on campus with the mumps' signature swollen cheeks? (Ellis, 3/28)

Detroit Free Press: Macomb County Adds Measles Exposure Site To Growing Michigan List

The Macomb County Health Department announced Thursday that a person with a confirmed case of the virus may have exposed others to it while visiting a Macomb Township Bank of America branch on March 19. Anyone who visited the bank at 45194 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb Township between noon and 2 p.m. on March 19 may have been exposed to measles. (Shamus, 3/28)

