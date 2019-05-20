Measles ‘Perfect Storm’ Leads To Uptick In Immunization Rates On Island Known For Anti-Vaccine Views

Anti-vaccine sentiments have been deeply rooted on Vashon, a Washington island known for its counterculture lifestyle. But education efforts, shifting views and recent measles cases in the state are driving vaccine rates up. News outlets report on other new measles cases as well as one of Whooping Cough.

The Associated Press: Vaccine Rates Rise On Long-Wary 'Hippie' Island Near Seattle

Sarah Day is a school nurse with "street cred" when it comes to the polarizing issue of vaccines on an idyllic island in Washington state known for its rural beauty, counterculture lifestyle and low immunization rates. Since she began communal living on Vashon Island more than 20 years ago, the registered nurse has been advocating for getting kids their shots against a loud contingent of anti-vaccine parents in the close-knit community of about 11,000 that's accessible only by ferry, a serene 20-minute ride from Seattle. (Ho, 5/20)

Seattle Times: King County Woman Diagnosed With Measles In Sixth Western Washington Case

A King County woman has been diagnosed with measles, the sixth confirmed case of the highly contagious disease in the Puget Sound region this week. The woman, who is in her 40s, spent time in Auburn and Kent while she was contagious but didn’t know she was infected, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. (Cornwell, 5/17)

NH Times Union: NH Child Diagnosed With Measles

New Hampshire child has been diagnosed with measles, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday. DHHS announced the diagnosis in a release posted on Facebook on Sunday, alerting others who were in the Keene area last week of potential exposure to the virus. The child was at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square in Keene, on Sunday, May 12, according to the release. (Alden, 5/19)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: State Health Officials Investigating Whooping Cough Cases At Metairie Park Country Day School

State health officials have identified five potential cases of pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, among vaccinated students at Metairie Park Country Day School, a spokesperson for the school confirmed on Thursday (May 16). Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can produce uncontrollable coughing making it hard to breathe. It can affect people of all ages, but can be especially serious or deadly for infants, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Clark, 5/17)

