Medicaid Beneficiaries Sue New York For Expanded Coverage For Medically Necessary Dental Work

New York's program has a ban on dental implants and limits on replacement dentures that some beneficiaries say is affecting their overall health. Medicaid news comes out of Illinois as well.

The New York Times: Lack Of Dental Coverage Hampers Medicaid Recipients, Suit Says

Frank Ciaramella has not been in a family photo in years, and he also cannot remember the last time he had good veal scaloppine. Without any teeth, Mr. Ciaramella, a Staten Island resident, faces a host of challenges, but he said his most pressing concern is his inability to chew food. As a result, he said he cannot follow a prescribed diet related to his end-stage renal disease, and he’s at risk of being too overweight for a much-needed kidney transplant. (Pager, 8/2)

The Associated Press: Rauner Signs Laws Aimed At Nursing-Home Medicaid Backlog

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed laws designed to cut back on a growing and costly backlog in determining Medicaid eligibility for nursing home residents. The Republican signed legislation Thursday that allows banks to share financial information with the state about clients who need institutional care. He also signed a law eliminating the need for annual Medicaid re-determination in cases where financial circumstances have not changed. (8/2)

