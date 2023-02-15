Medicaid Bill Targets Private Firms Offering Trans Care In Tennessee
Republican lawmakers are behind a new effort to target trans health care in Tennessee, AP reports, with a new bill that would ban private companies from TennCare contracts if they cover gender-transitioning medical care. Meanwhile, in Idaho, a bill banning gender care for minors was passed.
AP:
Bill Would Ban Companies That Offer Trans Care From TennCare
The private companies that manage care for most of Tennessee’s Medicaid program could no longer contract with the state if they cover gender-transitioning medical care, according to a bill Republican lawmakers advanced Tuesday. The legislation is the latest proposal targeting transgender people that Tennessee lawmakers have introduced this year. It’s similar to bills seeking to limit or ban gender-affirming care being considered in statehouses across the country. (Kruesi, 2/15)
AP:
Idaho House Passes Ban On Gender-Affirming Medical Care
A bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors overwhelmingly passed the Idaho House Thursday, despite warnings from opponents who said it would likely increase suicide rates among teens. The bill, which would subject physicians to felony charges if they provide puberty blockers, hormone treatment or gender-affirming surgeries to transgender youth under 18, is just one of several targeting Idaho’s LGBTQ+ residents this year. Proponents of the bill have acknowledged that gender-affirming surgeries on minors are not currently being performed in Idaho. (Boone, 2/15)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
BJC, Washington U Heads Reject Moratorium On Transgender Care, But OK ‘Additional Oversight’
The president and CEO of BJC HealthCare and the chancellor of Washington University on Tuesday said they were “establishing additional oversight” at the transgender center that is currently the focus of state and federal scrutiny. The statement from Richard Liekweg, president and CEO of BJC HealthCare, and Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin, came in response to a letter Friday by Attorney General Andrew Bailey calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and hormone therapy at Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital pending investigation. Children’s is a BJC hospital. (Suntrup, 2/15)
Kansas City Star:
What Is Gender Affirming Health Care In Kansas, Missouri?
Missouri legislators debated a set of bills Tuesday that criminalize physicians who provide gender-affirming health care for minors in the state. Kansas legislators also debated a bill Tuesday morning that would strip doctors of their medical licenses for providing gender-affirming health care to minors. It would also allow patients to open civil lawsuits against physicians who provided this care to them as minors in the past. But what is gender-affirming health care, really? Here’s a quick overview of this concept and some common misconceptions around it. (Wallington, 2/14)
In related news —
Des Moines Register:
Reynolds' Bill Details Book Removals, Limits Gender Identity Teaching
Gov. Kim Reynolds has released a bill that would put any successfully challenged school library book on a statewide "removal list" and prohibit schools from teaching about gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The measure, Senate Study Bill 1145, would also require school districts to immediately tell parents if they believe a student is transgender. And it requires districts to share their curriculums and course materials online. (Gruber-Miller and Akin, 2/13)
Houston Chronicle:
LGBTQ Texans Brace For Conservative Push On Books, Drag, Medical Care
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the president of the Senate, released a list of 30 priority bills on Monday, including proposals to stop children from attending drag shows; to remove “obscene” books from school libraries; to prevent transgender children from obtaining gender-affirming care; and to ban transgender athletes from participating in college sports that align with their gender identity. (Goldenstein and Harris, 2/15)