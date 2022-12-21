Medicaid Enrollment Nears 100 Million, But Millions May Lose Access In April
A report in Axios says the number of Americans on Medicaid could hit the 100 million mark — around 1 in 3 people — as soon as next month. But AP notes that rules in the new $1.7 trillion spending plan could see millions of enrollees who signed up during the pandemic booted off Medicaid early.
AP:
Millions To Lose Medicaid Coverage Under Congress' Plan
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid. The Biden administration has been under mounting pressure to declare the public health emergency over, with 25 Republican governors asking the president to end it in a letter on Monday, which cited growing concerns about bloated Medicaid enrollment. (Seitz, 12/20)
Axios:
Medicaid Enrollment To Top 100 Million
The number of Americans on Medicaid is expected to surpass 100 million as early as next month, according to a new projection from the Foundation for Government Accountability. The record uninsured rate — achieved through both ACA subsidies and Medicaid expansion — has been a point of pride for the Biden administration, particularly in light of stark health disparities exacerbated by the pandemic. (Reed, 12/20)
NBC News:
Congress Reaches Deal To Keep Puerto Rico's Medicaid Program Funded
Members of Congress reached a deal Tuesday to fund Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program in a way that prevents it from running out of federal money by the end of the year and ensures stable funding for the next five years. Ensuring consistent funding is crucial for the U.S. territory because of the way the money is allocated. (Acevedo, 12/20)
Also —
North Carolina Health News:
Settlement To Fix NC Medicaid Review Process
One of the traditional problems with Medicaid is that many beneficiaries cycle on and off of the program frequently as their income changes. Medicaid – paid for by both the state and federal governments – primarily serves low-income children, some of their parents, people with disabilities and older folks who are very low-income. The parents of those children, for example, might get seasonal work which puts them over the income limits for the program. When they lose those jobs, their children are again eligible, meaning that those parents and children ping pong on and off the public insurance program. (Donnelly-DeRoven, 12/21)