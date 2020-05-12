Medicaid Expansion Advocates Hope Pandemic Will Boost Support In Southern States
There are still 14 states that still haven't expanded Medicaid, but two--Oklahoma and Missouri--will likely have ballot initiatives go in front of voters this year. Advocates hope the outbreak will nudge anyone on the fence toward supporting the expansion.
The Wall Street Journal:
Coronavirus Pandemic Renews Push For Medicaid Expansion In GOP-Led States
The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the U.S. health-care system and economy is fueling renewed efforts in some states to expand Medicaid as millions of people lose their jobs and health coverage. Medicaid expansion initiatives will be on ballots this year in Oklahoma and likely in Missouri, two of the 14 states that haven’t widened the federal-state program for low-income and disabled people since the enactment of the Affordable Care Act under Democratic President Obama in 2010. (Armour, 5/11)
St. Louis Post Dispatch:
As Clocks Ticks Down, Missouri Republicans Push For Medicaid Work Requirements
Republicans who control Missouri’s Legislature are rushing to get a question on the November ballot asking voters if they want to require Medicaid recipients to work. Under resolutions pending in both the House and Senate, people covered by the government-funded health insurance program who are “able-bodied” and between the ages of 19 and 64 would have to work, attend school, search for a job or volunteer for at least 80 hours a month. In a House committee Monday, Democrats said the proposed referendum is designed to undermine efforts to expand Medicaid in Missouri, which also is expected to be on the November ballot. (Erickson, 5/11)
In other news on states' budgets —
Los Angeles Times:
Newsom Joins States Seeking $1 Trillion In Coronavirus Relief
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his counterparts in four Western states on Monday asked Congress for $1 trillion in COVID-19 pandemic relief for all states and local governments. Newsom joined with the governors of Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado, as well as legislative leaders from the five states, in asking the House and Senate for the aid. The governors said the funds would be critical for public health programs, law enforcement and schools. (Willon, 5/11)