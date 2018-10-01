Medicaid Expansion As A Democrat Talking Point In A Red State? It’s Not As Far-Out As It Once Might Have Been

Most of Democrats’ past attempts to campaign on the health law’s Medicaid expansion have fallen flat, but state Rep. Beto O'Rourke talks about bringing more people into the program at every campaign event as he campaigns against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). O'Rourke isn't the only Democrat pushing expansion -- gubernatorial hopefuls are seizing on the issue as well.

Politico: Will Beto’s Bet On Medicaid Expansion Pay Off?

Beto O'Rourke has staked his long-shot campaign to beat Sen. Ted Cruz on the idea that Obamacare should be even bigger in Texas — a state that has done more than any other to try to destroy the landmark health care law. It just might be working. (Ollstein, 9/30)

The Hill: Dem Governor Hopefuls See Winning Issue In Medicaid Expansion

Democratic candidates for governor in red and purple states are going on the offensive on Medicaid expansion, betting the ObamaCare issue will resonate with voters. In ads and speeches in states including Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida, Democrats are seizing on the popularity of Medicaid, making it a central part of their campaigns and using it to attack their GOP opponents. (Weixel, 9/29)

And in other news on the 2018 elections —

Texas Tribune: Nancy Pelosi: Democrats Should Focus On Health Care, Working Families

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is hoping six Texas Democrats will turn red U.S. House seats blue in November; wants Democratic candidates to focus on improving people’s health care rather than abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and thinks U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh lacks the “temperament” for the job. (Walters, 9/29)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Poll: Health Care, Education Are Top Issues For Next Governor

Iowans say health care and education are the most important issues for the next governor to address, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found. When asked to identify one or two top issues, 51 percent of Iowans say health care, including Medicaid and mental health, is most important. ... Health care has been a big issue for Iowans because of controversy over the state's privatization of Medicaid for low-income and disabled people, efforts to improve the state's mental health system and legislation to approve the sale of non-Obamacare health coverage in the state. (Petroski, 9/30)

Dallas Morning News: Greg Abbott, Lupe Valdez Collide On Health Care, In-State Tuition And Taxes As They Compete With Friday Night Lights

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez clashed late Friday over Medicaid expansion, in-state tuition for unauthorized immigrants, who’s responsible for high property taxes and whether to arm teachers and other school officials. ... [Valdez] referred to the Affordable Care Act’s inducement for states to add more poor adults to their Medicaid programs — an offer steadfastly rebuffed by Abbott and other Texas Republicans. Abbott, though, said he’s responsibly managing Medicaid, despite its “one-size-fits-all approach.” The state recently renewed a deal with federal officials that helps fund innovative programs at safety-net hospitals such as Parkland Memorial in Dallas, he said. And he called Obamacare’s offer of wider coverage fool’s gold. (Garrett and Jeffers, 9/29)

MPR: Governor Candidates Differ On Opioids, Marijuana

Minnesota's two contenders for governor split Friday in their approaches to tackling the opioid overdose crisis and to expanding the availability of legal marijuana. The topics arose during and after back-to-back appearances by Republican Jeff Johnson and DFLer Tim Walz at a conference focused on substance abuse, particularly opioids. (Bakst, 9/28)

