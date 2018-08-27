Medicaid Expansion Clears Hurdle To Get On Nebraska Ballot But Legal Challenge Could Throw Wrench In Process

An official determines that there are enough valid signatures to add the measure to November's ballot, but a judge is currently weighing a lawsuit that argues the proposal violates the Nebraska Constitution by including more than one subject: broadening eligibility for the state-federal health care program and asking state officials to seek federal approval of the expansion. Medicaid news comes out of Iowa and Oregon, as well.

The Associated Press: Nebraska Official Certifies Medicaid Expansion Ballot Item

A proposal to expand Medicaid in Nebraska moved closer Friday to getting on the November ballot after the state's top elections official determined there are enough valid signatures to send the question to voters. Secretary of State John Gale said 104,477 valid signatures were certified by his office. The effort needed at least 84,269 to make it onto the ballot. (Beck, 8/24)

The Hill: Nebraska Voters To Decide Medicaid Expansion On November Ballot

Nebraska is the fourth state this year preparing to place Medicaid expansion on the November ballot. Montana, Utah and Idaho all will have the question on their ballots. "The movement to protect and expand access to health care is one of the most powerful forces in American politics today," said Jonathan Schleifer, executive director of The Fairness Project, a D.C.-based nonprofit that has financially supported these campaigns. (Hellmann, 8/24)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Agrees To Give Medicaid Management Firms A 7.5% Raise

Iowa has agreed to give 7.5 percent more state money to the two private companies managing its $5 billion Medicaid program, officials announced Friday. The agreement will keep UnitedHealthcare and Amerigroup in Iowa, but it will mean state leaders must come up with about $103 million more than last fiscal year. (Leys, 8/24)

The Oregonian: CareOregon, Major Medicaid Player, Approaches $100 Million In Losses

Three years of losses at Portland-based Medicaid giant CareOregon will probably exceed $96 million by the end of 2018, executives confirmed Friday. The insurer's deteriorating financial position raises new questions about the sustainability of Oregon's pioneering model for providing health care to the poor. CareOregon's struggles come just months after Portland-based FamilyCareexited the Medicaid business after years of battling with state regulators over reimbursement levels. (Manning, 8/25)

